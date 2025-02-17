Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imagecow paintingpaintingharvest oil paintingsharvest paintingvintage animalscattle oil paintingvintage bullpublic domain vintage cowsBeet harvesting by N.P. MolsOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 924 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4661 x 3589 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView licenseThe cows are milked.West Jutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800880/the-cows-are-milkedwest-jutlandFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe coast dwellers drag oars in the landing by N.P. Molshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921522/the-coast-dwellers-drag-oars-the-landingFree Image from public domain licenseBull heads poster template, editable animal art design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719084/png-animal-artView licenseGoslingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801105/goslingsFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThreshing in the Abruzzo.Cività d'Antino by P.S. Krøyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924390/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613908/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseA kneading wagon at a brick factory in Jutlandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802393/kneading-wagon-brick-factory-jutlandFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseAt a Dutch farmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803688/dutch-farmFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView licenseCows on leasheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800908/cows-leashesFree Image from public domain licensePower of teamwork Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597587/power-teamwork-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by Jørgen Valentin Sonnehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922908/unknown-jorgen-valentin-sonneFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCows in a fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805489/cows-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseCattle farming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14036204/cattle-farming-facebook-post-templateView licenseCows Being Driven across the Moorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737152/cows-being-driven-across-the-moorFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13903041/fresh-dairy-facebook-post-templateView licenseA cow loose by Hans Michael Therkildsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922534/cow-looseFree Image from public domain licenseHighland cow domestic animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661212/highland-cow-domestic-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseCows in a fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801262/cows-fieldFree Image from public domain licenseFresh dairy Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14457453/fresh-dairy-instagram-post-templateView licenseMilking scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803784/milking-sceneFree Image from public domain licensePasteurized milk label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517613/pasteurized-milk-label-template-editable-designView licenseTistedalen near Frederikshald in Norway by Erik Pauelsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924920/tistedalen-near-frederikshald-norwayFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseThe young cattle are watered on a winter day by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921817/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarm stay Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894003/farm-stay-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo cows in an open field by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922153/two-cows-open-field-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseHarvest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11870248/harvest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe cows are driven out of the barn by Otto Bachehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920586/the-cows-are-driven-out-the-barn-otto-bacheFree Image from public domain licenseBurger restaurant vintage logo templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803888/burger-restaurant-vintage-logo-templateView licenseA cowshedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821032/cowshedFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness growth poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597441/business-growth-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLandscape with three cows and shepherdshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812209/landscape-with-three-cows-and-shepherdsFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617227/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseNiels Klim thinks he hears the clerk in Fane Kirke when he wakes up on the underground planet to the roar of a bull by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924814/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license