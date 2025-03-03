Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagevenusparispublic domainvenus public domainfacepersonartvintageParis gives Venus the apple by Jan Van HaensbergenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 827 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3462 x 2385 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseDiana and Callistohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800420/diana-and-callistoFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus, editable painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926528/png-1485-aesthetic-antiqueView licenseBacchi upbringinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799989/bacchi-upbringingFree Image from public domain licenseClassic brand Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779666/classic-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn assembly of gods by Jan Van Haensbergenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924337/assembly-godsFree Image from public domain licenseWeathered wall mockup, editable texture designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10813950/weathered-wall-mockup-editable-texture-designView licenseA laughing girl displaying a small image of a nude woman seen from behind by Gerard Van Honthorsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922974/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic shop blog banner post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074048/aesthetic-shop-blog-banner-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805306/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseEditable wall mockup, Sandro Botticelli's The Birth of Venus design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067768/png-aphrodite-art-birth-venusView licenseA game traderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798577/game-traderFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic shop Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073401/png-aesthetic-aphrodite-artView licenseSquare in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805409/square-romeFree Image from public domain licenseBody positive Instagram post template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919246/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseThe Holy Familyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799294/the-holy-familyFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic artwork Instagram post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004201/aesthetic-artwork-instagram-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe hunting yieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803974/the-hunting-yieldFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic artwork Instagram post template, editable design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072245/aesthetic-artwork-instagram-post-template-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Christoph Ambergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924345/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseBody positive Facebook story template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925506/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseA battlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805643/battleFree Image from public domain licenseParis fashion week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539659/paris-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArcadian landscape by Gaspard Dughethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922503/arcadian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseBody positive blog banner template, editable famous artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999784/png-aphrodite-art-artworkView licenseVenus and Cupid by Bartholomeus Van Der Helsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920118/venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSilver mug and clay pothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798907/silver-mug-and-clay-potFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseVenus and Cupid by Anton Müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920567/venus-and-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseRestaurant Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629089/restaurant-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseDiana's toilet by Gerard Van Honthorsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924646/dianas-toiletFree Image from public domain licenseParis private tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10096848/paris-private-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePrince Eugen's Battle of Schellenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800360/prince-eugens-battle-schellenbergFree Image from public domain licenseFashion week vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722963/fashion-week-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licenseRiver landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801458/river-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseLife reminder Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14865667/life-reminder-facebook-story-templateView licenseStill life.Meal piece with silver jug by Willem Van Aelsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922434/still-lifemeal-piece-with-silver-jugFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStreet life in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805599/street-life-romeFree Image from public domain license