Edit ImageCrop19SaveSaveEdit Imagearchangelbellonaangel paintingangelvictoryangel face paintingweddingvictorial engravingBellona coming to the aid of the Emperor's troops in the victory over the Turks (upper half) by Jan Harmensz MullerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 854 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4715 x 3354 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBellona comes to the aid of the Emperor's troops in the victory over the Turks (lower half)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768841/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12533302/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHagar is comforted by an angel in the deserthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819952/hagar-comforted-angel-the-desertFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580595/woman-holding-flower-vintage-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Holy Family and two angels playing musichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8816214/the-holy-family-and-two-angels-playing-musicFree Image from public domain licenseWalter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684987/png-adult-angel-archangelView licenseThe Holy Family with two angels playing musichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780498/the-holy-family-with-two-angels-playing-musicFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe dead Christ mourned by an angelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820991/the-dead-christ-mourned-angelFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMinervahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8808985/minervaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseVenus and Mercuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821693/venus-and-mercuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseThe exaltation of the arts by Harmen Jansz Mullerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921032/the-exaltation-the-artsFree Image from public domain licenseKnight angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663845/knight-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChilonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769078/chilonFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715833/the-annunciations-angel-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRest on the flight from Egypthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821569/rest-the-flight-from-egyptFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715818/the-annunciations-angel-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Christian IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810938/portrait-christianFree Image from public domain licenseThe Annunciation's angel png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715781/the-annunciations-angel-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGod Creates the Firmament (Dies II)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823010/god-creates-the-firmament-dies-iiFree Image from public domain licenseCute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991853/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView licenseCupid and Psyche's weddinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761257/cupid-and-psyches-weddingFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Christian IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822529/portrait-christianFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licensePortrait of Christian IVhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820834/portrait-christianFree Image from public domain licenseHeaven goddess fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663559/heaven-goddess-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseGod creates the land animals and humans (Dies VI)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823230/god-creates-the-land-animals-and-humans-dies-viFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's angels background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685246/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseGod Creates Light (Dies I)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8823103/god-creates-light-diesFree Image from public domain licenseAngel s quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686915/angel-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licensePortrait of Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8809456/portrait-hendrick-goltziusFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman iPhone wallpaper, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581319/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-android-wallpaperView licenseGod creates the land and the plants (Dies III) by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922286/god-creates-the-land-and-the-plants-dies-iiiFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful angel fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664338/beautiful-angel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Sabine Woman's Preyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821521/the-sabine-womans-preyFree Image from public domain license