Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagechristian crosschristpersoncrossartvintagepublic domainadultChrist on the crossOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 788 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4805 x 7317 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseCommunion by Johannes Sadeler Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920138/communionFree Image from public domain licenseIn God we trust poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039954/god-trust-poster-templateView licenseA table by Christian Rothgiesserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921765/tableFree Image from public domain licenseStudy session poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486831/study-session-poster-templateView licenseThe Holy Communionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821717/the-holy-communionFree Image from public domain licensePraying poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486829/praying-poster-templateView licenseEleanora, Wife of Ferdinand II (1640s) by Pieter van Sompel and Pieter Claesz Soutmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10002360/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseJesus is nailed to the cross by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922676/jesus-nailed-the-cross-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseNot today satan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039909/not-today-satan-poster-templateView licenseThe Crucifixion (c. 1475) by Israhel van Meckenemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9985011/the-crucifixion-c-1475-israhel-van-meckenemFree Image from public domain licenseChristian fellowship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407894/christian-fellowship-poster-templateView licenseThe Risen Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922515/the-risen-christFree Image from public domain licenseWorship poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14038658/worship-poster-templateView licenseChrist on the cross between Mary and Johnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922109/christ-the-cross-between-mary-and-johnFree Image from public domain licenseHave faith poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037368/have-faith-poster-templateView licenseChrist on the cross, with the Virgin, Mary Magdalen and St John and four angels by Anthony Van Dyckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923229/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseLent season poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407897/lent-season-poster-templateView licenseChild Jesus kneeling before the passion instruments by Nicolas Regnessonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921367/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView licenseVirgin Mary with the baby Jesus, surrounded by musical angels by Gerhard Altzenbachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8919520/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBible book editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11165986/bible-book-editable-mockupView licenseSt.Peter finds the treasure coin in a fishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769488/stpeter-finds-the-treasure-coin-fishFree Image from public domain licenseChristianity quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631939/christianity-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChrist with the cross by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922369/christ-with-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630199/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChrist heals the sick."One Hundred Golden Leaves" by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924222/christ-heals-the-sickone-hundred-golden-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseLove like Jesus Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685645/love-like-jesus-facebook-post-templateView licenseElizabeth with John the Baptist and Jesus as children by Hendrick Goltziushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920984/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePope's quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633174/popes-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseChrist on the Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922530/christ-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseSunday sermon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600941/sunday-sermon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist heals the sick."One Hundred Golden Leaves" by Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924601/christ-heals-the-sickone-hundred-golden-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631930/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseDraft of the etching "Christ healing a lamb", 1881https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768631/draft-the-etching-christ-healing-lamb-1881Free Image from public domain licenseLight and Truth poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491428/light-and-truth-poster-templateView licenseChrist figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8743625/christ-figureFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Crucifixes Jesus cross design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177005/editable-crucifixes-jesus-cross-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the cross between the two robbershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821982/christ-the-cross-between-the-two-robbersFree Image from public domain license