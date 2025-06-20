rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Prince Carl of Hesse Homburg by unknown
Save
Edit Image
public domainfacepersonartvintagepaintingsoil paintingcanvas
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
King Christian VI as prince
King Christian VI as prince
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797359/king-christian-princeFree Image from public domain license
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797386/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
King Frederik III
King Frederik III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797375/king-frederik-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827609/png-1930-adult-artView license
Queen Christine
Queen Christine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797575/queen-christineFree Image from public domain license
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827595/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
King Frederik V as a child
King Frederik V as a child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797466/king-frederik-childFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828307/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Princess Sofie Hedevig?
Princess Sofie Hedevig?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797373/princess-sofie-hedevigFree Image from public domain license
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828326/png-1950-art-artworkView license
King Frederik I in armour
King Frederik I in armour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797388/king-frederik-armourFree Image from public domain license
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829746/png-adult-art-artworkView license
King Frederik IV
King Frederik IV
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797328/king-frederikFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Queen Louise, Frederik IV's first queen
Queen Louise, Frederik IV's first queen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797369/queen-louise-frederik-ivs-first-queenFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
King Hans
King Hans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797452/king-hansFree Image from public domain license
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830438/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Frederik IV's son Christian as a child
Frederik IV's son Christian as a child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797465/frederik-ivs-son-christian-childFree Image from public domain license
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827942/png-adult-apple-artView license
Duke Gustaf Adolf to Mechlenborg
Duke Gustaf Adolf to Mechlenborg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797412/duke-gustaf-adolf-mechlenborgFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
Queen Sophie Magdalene
Queen Sophie Magdalene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797426/queen-sophie-magdaleneFree Image from public domain license
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9828724/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Princess Louise
Princess Louise
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797442/princess-louiseFree Image from public domain license
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView license
Queen Charlotte Amalie
Queen Charlotte Amalie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797413/queen-charlotte-amalieFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
King Frederik V as a child
King Frederik V as a child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797548/king-frederik-childFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
King Christian V
King Christian V
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797439/king-christianFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady's portrait from the time of Christian VII
Lady's portrait from the time of Christian VII
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797299/ladys-portrait-from-the-time-christian-viiFree Image from public domain license
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView license
Prince Carl, Frederik IV's brother by unknown
Prince Carl, Frederik IV's brother by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922816/prince-carlfrederik-ivs-brotherFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView license
King Christian VI with family
King Christian VI with family
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746782/king-christian-with-familyFree Image from public domain license