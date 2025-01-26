rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The abolition of slavery, symbolized by a standing naked slave whose forehead is touched with a staff by the State, Andreas…
Save
Edit Image
abolition of slaveryarchaeologyslaveryplastertouching head artslavery public domainfaceperson
Comment below Facebook post template
Comment below Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063738/comment-below-facebook-post-templateView license
Piano manufacturer Andreas Marschall
Piano manufacturer Andreas Marschall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796577/piano-manufacturer-andreas-marschallFree Image from public domain license
Businessman working on digital tablet
Businessman working on digital tablet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916874/businessman-working-digital-tabletView license
Times of the year.Symbolized by four human figures
Times of the year.Symbolized by four human figures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923248/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Economic growth Instagram post template, editable text
Economic growth Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925537/economic-growth-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Afrikaanse familie wordt gescheiden door Europese slavenhandelaren (1791) by John Raphael Smith, George Morland and John…
Afrikaanse familie wordt gescheiden door Europese slavenhandelaren (1791) by John Raphael Smith, George Morland and John…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13767503/image-dog-paper-faceFree Image from public domain license
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
Doing business abroad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11925538/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sitting, mourning slave girl
Sitting, mourning slave girl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776542/sitting-mourning-slave-girlFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045648/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Relief from statue base.Standing Scythian slave between Apollo and Marsyas with flute
Relief from statue base.Standing Scythian slave between Apollo and Marsyas with flute
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777202/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty spa Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty spa Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482780/beauty-spa-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Harvest.Two naked men gathering corn
Harvest.Two naked men gathering corn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796990/harvesttwo-naked-men-gathering-cornFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060839/creation-adam-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
The memorial for the painter Poul S. Christiansen.Standing bent over naked man with a wreath
The memorial for the painter Poul S. Christiansen.Standing bent over naked man with a wreath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796925/photo-image-person-art-manFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056452/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license
Antislavery Medallion
Antislavery Medallion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8116275/antislavery-medallionFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056454/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Patriotse visie op slavernij (1794) by Louise van Ommeren Hengevelt
Patriotse visie op slavernij (1794) by Louise van Ommeren Hengevelt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13751314/patriotse-visie-slavernij-1794-louise-van-ommeren-hengeveltFree Image from public domain license
Modern cinematic film poster template, editable design and text
Modern cinematic film poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20950260/modern-cinematic-film-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Nicolai Abraham Abildgaard
Nicolai Abraham Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795794/nicolai-abraham-abildgaardFree Image from public domain license
Skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12485423/skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Title vignette, New Year's gift for ladies 1794
Title vignette, New Year's gift for ladies 1794
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741000/title-vignette-new-years-gift-for-ladies-1794Free Image from public domain license
Editable tablet screen mockup design
Editable tablet screen mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199766/editable-tablet-screen-mockup-designView license
Man with ribbon around his head, w. octagonal star above his forehead, priest, formerly Julius Caesar
Man with ribbon around his head, w. octagonal star above his forehead, priest, formerly Julius Caesar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8778434/photo-image-star-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable streetwear shirt mockup fashion design
Editable streetwear shirt mockup fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12364958/editable-streetwear-shirt-mockup-fashion-designView license
Chamberlain Andrea Bjørn Treschow, nee Rothe
Chamberlain Andrea Bjørn Treschow, nee Rothe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796547/chamberlain-andrea-bjorn-treschow-nee-rotheFree Image from public domain license
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Creation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045650/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Naked young man and woman, Orestes and Elektra
Naked young man and woman, Orestes and Elektra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777644/naked-young-man-and-woman-orestes-and-elektraFree Image from public domain license
Couple's honeymoon blog banner template
Couple's honeymoon blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492231/couples-honeymoon-blog-banner-templateView license
Young satyr with horn on forehead, Winckelmann's Faun
Young satyr with horn on forehead, Winckelmann's Faun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924096/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Multiverse travel poster template, editable text and design
Multiverse travel poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899397/multiverse-travel-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Norwegian poet Andreas Munch
The Norwegian poet Andreas Munch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796595/the-norwegian-poet-andreas-munchFree Image from public domain license
Wedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic design
Wedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Head of Department C.F.Holm
Head of Department C.F.Holm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796510/head-department-cfholmFree Image from public domain license
Innovative entrepreneur businessman, creative technology editable remix
Innovative entrepreneur businessman, creative technology editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10232566/innovative-entrepreneur-businessman-creative-technology-editable-remixView license
The architect J.D.Maintained
The architect J.D.Maintained
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796481/the-architect-jdmaintainedFree Image from public domain license
Startup checklist poster template, editable text and design
Startup checklist poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11898997/startup-checklist-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The composer J.P.E.Hartmann
The composer J.P.E.Hartmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796781/the-composer-jpehartmannFree Image from public domain license
Vr headset poster template, editable text and design
Vr headset poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11899381/headset-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Brewer J.C.Jacobsen
Brewer J.C.Jacobsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796803/brewer-jcjacobsenFree Image from public domain license