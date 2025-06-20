rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Street scene in Copenhagen around the year 1800. The Whipped Jew sells lace to a young girl by unknown
Save
Edit Image
public domain jew1798oil painting date1800s public domain peoplepublic domainfacepersonart
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView license
Street scene in Copenhagen around the year 1800. A girl buys vegetables from Amagerkonen
Street scene in Copenhagen around the year 1800. A girl buys vegetables from Amagerkonen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797440/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry shop Instagram post template, editable text
Jewelry shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552070/jewelry-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christ and the soldiers
Christ and the soldiers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797539/christ-and-the-soldiersFree Image from public domain license
Luxury date inspiration template
Luxury date inspiration template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273730/luxury-date-inspiration-templateView license
A lady hour is carried away across the lake by four newts
A lady hour is carried away across the lake by four newts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797223/lady-hour-carried-away-across-the-lake-four-newtsFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry shop poster template, editable text
Jewelry shop poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650346/jewelry-shop-poster-template-editable-textView license
In a farmhouse, where a lamp is burning, the family sits around the fireplace
In a farmhouse, where a lamp is burning, the family sits around the fireplace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797207/farmhouse-where-lamp-burning-the-family-sits-around-the-fireplaceFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Mars seems to assure the clouded Venus of his love.However, cupids play with his weapons
Mars seems to assure the clouded Venus of his love.However, cupids play with his weapons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797291/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Passover celebration Instagram post template
Passover celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
Galathea is led across the sea, accompanied by nymphs, tritons and cupids
Galathea is led across the sea, accompanied by nymphs, tritons and cupids
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797275/galathea-led-across-the-sea-accompanied-nymphs-tritons-and-cupidsFree Image from public domain license
Be my valentine Facebook post template
Be my valentine Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874448/valentine-facebook-post-templateView license
Mary on the heavenly throne surrounded by angels
Mary on the heavenly throne surrounded by angels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797581/mary-the-heavenly-throne-surrounded-angelsFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Some nymphs are surprised by a satyr.Next to it sits a river god
Some nymphs are surprised by a satyr.Next to it sits a river god
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797425/some-nymphs-are-surprised-satyrnext-sits-river-godFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Christ with the crown of thorns and clasped hands, holds in the right hand a reed
Christ with the crown of thorns and clasped hands, holds in the right hand a reed
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797432/image-christ-crown-handFree Image from public domain license
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Fruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Portrait of Knipperdolling
Portrait of Knipperdolling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797546/portrait-knipperdollingFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
Portrait of a Holstein nobleman who fasted for 40 days
Portrait of a Holstein nobleman who fasted for 40 days
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797151/portrait-holstein-nobleman-who-fasted-for-daysFree Image from public domain license
Passover seder Instagram post template
Passover seder Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572114/passover-seder-instagram-post-templateView license
Thisbe kills herself by Pyramus' corpse
Thisbe kills herself by Pyramus' corpse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797246/thisbe-kills-herself-pyramus-corpseFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry shop Instagram post template
Jewelry shop Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436593/jewelry-shop-instagram-post-templateView license
King Frederik I in armour
King Frederik I in armour
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797388/king-frederik-armourFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
King Hans
King Hans
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797452/king-hansFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView license
St. Johannes hoved by unknown
St. Johannes hoved by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924779/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Passover celebration Instagram post template
Passover celebration Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600025/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView license
A Holstein fisherman who lived to be 120 years old
A Holstein fisherman who lived to be 120 years old
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797227/holstein-fisherman-who-lived-120-years-oldFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry shop Instagram post template, editable text
Jewelry shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11632733/jewelry-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Frederick William of Prussia
Portrait of Frederick William of Prussia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797523/portrait-frederick-william-prussiaFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry shop Instagram story template, editable text
Jewelry shop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459115/jewelry-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797187/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Beauty guru poster template
Beauty guru poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452848/beauty-guru-poster-templateView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797519/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Male portrait with leaf collar
Male portrait with leaf collar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797204/male-portrait-with-leaf-collarFree Image from public domain license