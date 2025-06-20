Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain jew1798oil painting date1800s public domain peoplepublic domainfacepersonartStreet scene in Copenhagen around the year 1800. The Whipped Jew sells lace to a young girl by unknownOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1023 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3559 x 4176 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIn the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827943/png-1917-art-artworkView licenseStreet scene in Copenhagen around the year 1800. A girl buys vegetables from Amagerkonenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797440/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552070/jewelry-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChrist and the soldiershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797539/christ-and-the-soldiersFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury date inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273730/luxury-date-inspiration-templateView licenseA lady hour is carried away across the lake by four newtshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797223/lady-hour-carried-away-across-the-lake-four-newtsFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650346/jewelry-shop-poster-template-editable-textView licenseIn a farmhouse, where a lamp is burning, the family sits around the fireplacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797207/farmhouse-where-lamp-burning-the-family-sits-around-the-fireplaceFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseMars seems to assure the clouded Venus of his love.However, cupids play with his weaponshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797291/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572121/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseGalathea is led across the sea, accompanied by nymphs, tritons and cupidshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797275/galathea-led-across-the-sea-accompanied-nymphs-tritons-and-cupidsFree Image from public domain licenseBe my valentine Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874448/valentine-facebook-post-templateView licenseMary on the heavenly throne surrounded by angelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797581/mary-the-heavenly-throne-surrounded-angelsFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseSome nymphs are surprised by a satyr.Next to it sits a river godhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797425/some-nymphs-are-surprised-satyrnext-sits-river-godFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist with the crown of thorns and clasped hands, holds in the right hand a reedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797432/image-christ-crown-handFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licensePortrait of Knipperdollinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797546/portrait-knipperdollingFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licensePortrait of a Holstein nobleman who fasted for 40 dayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797151/portrait-holstein-nobleman-who-fasted-for-daysFree Image from public domain licensePassover seder Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572114/passover-seder-instagram-post-templateView licenseThisbe kills herself by Pyramus' corpsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797246/thisbe-kills-herself-pyramus-corpseFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14436593/jewelry-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseKing Frederik I in armourhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797388/king-frederik-armourFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKing Hanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797452/king-hansFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseSt. Johannes hoved by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924779/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePassover celebration Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600025/passover-celebration-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Holstein fisherman who lived to be 120 years oldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797227/holstein-fisherman-who-lived-120-years-oldFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11632733/jewelry-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Frederick William of Prussiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797523/portrait-frederick-william-prussiaFree Image from public domain licenseJewelry shop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459115/jewelry-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797187/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty guru poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452848/beauty-guru-poster-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797519/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale portrait with leaf collarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797204/male-portrait-with-leaf-collarFree Image from public domain license