rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Susanna for the council.Standing undressed with raised, folded hands and gaze turned to the sky
Save
Edit Image
sculpture womanmarble statuestatuemarble sculpturebody womanmarble sculpture public domainmarblehand sculpture
Vintage photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719711/vintage-photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lady Macbeth sleepwalking
Lady Macbeth sleepwalking
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796001/lady-macbeth-sleepwalkingFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine poster template, editable text & design
Art & culture magazine poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549891/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Morning (1906) by Auguste Rodin
Morning (1906) by Auguste Rodin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10056293/morning-1906-auguste-rodinFree Image from public domain license
Camera film Instagram post template, editable text
Camera film Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9616835/camera-film-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A boy with a goldsmith.Standing nude boy with a goldsmith, cast in bronze, in his left hand
A boy with a goldsmith.Standing nude boy with a goldsmith, cast in bronze, in his left hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796060/photo-image-hand-face-personFree Image from public domain license
My body poster template, editable text and design
My body poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737727/body-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The lost Son
The lost Son
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796737/the-lost-sonFree Image from public domain license
Body positivity poster template, editable text and design
Body positivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737742/body-positivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Eve (model c. 1881, carved 1890/1891) by Auguste Rodin
Eve (model c. 1881, carved 1890/1891) by Auguste Rodin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10048976/eve-model-1881-carved-18901891-auguste-rodinFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311596/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Classic sculpture showing breasts, Aphrodite torso during Hellenistic Period. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Classic sculpture showing breasts, Aphrodite torso during Hellenistic Period. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554793/free-illustration-image-sculpture-statue-bustFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights editable poster template
Women's rights editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615698/womens-rights-editable-poster-templateView license
Erotic Byzantine Egypt art naked woman, Fragment of a Female Figure (4th–7th century). Original from The MET Museum.…
Erotic Byzantine Egypt art naked woman, Fragment of a Female Figure (4th–7th century). Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554802/free-illustration-image-statue-sculpture-eroticFree Image from public domain license
Women violations Instagram post template, editable text
Women violations Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866552/women-violations-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sensual female breast sculpture, Figurine (ca. 1500–1100 B.C.). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Sensual female breast sculpture, Figurine (ca. 1500–1100 B.C.). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2560780/free-illustration-image-statue-art-naked-old-womenFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable text
Art & culture magazine Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622645/art-culture-magazine-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nude sculpture, The Libyan Sibyl (1860–1861) by William Wetmore Story. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Nude sculpture, The Libyan Sibyl (1860–1861) by William Wetmore Story. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2560979/free-illustration-image-statue-sculpture-nudeFree Image from public domain license
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625817/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Erotic Byzantine Egypt art naked woman, Fragment of a Female Figure (4th–7th century). Original from The MET Museum.…
Erotic Byzantine Egypt art naked woman, Fragment of a Female Figure (4th–7th century). Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554800/free-illustration-image-sculpture-nude-statueFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine blog banner template, editable text
Art & culture magazine blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549892/art-culture-magazine-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Seated Figure of a Woman
Seated Figure of a Woman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9637019/seated-figure-womanFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights Instagram post template, editable text
Women's rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866451/womens-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing nude sculpture, At the Threshold (carved 1919–20) by Edith Woodman Burroughs. Original from The MET Museum.…
Standing nude sculpture, At the Threshold (carved 1919–20) by Edith Woodman Burroughs. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2561049/free-illustration-image-statue-sculpture-womanFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine Instagram story template, editable text
Art & culture magazine Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549890/art-culture-magazine-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sensual nude sculpture, The White Captive (1857–1858; carved 1858–1859) by Erastus Dow Palmer Original from The MET Museum.…
Sensual nude sculpture, The White Captive (1857–1858; carved 1858–1859) by Erastus Dow Palmer Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554596/free-illustration-image-statue-sculpture-sexyFree Image from public domain license
Body positivity Instagram post template, editable text
Body positivity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9809179/body-positivity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Fred Holland (ca. 2420–2323 B.C.) from Egypt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Fred Holland (ca. 2420–2323 B.C.) from Egypt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2544983/free-illustration-image-egypt-marble-sculptureFree Image from public domain license
Body positivity Instagram story template, editable text
Body positivity Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737743/body-positivity-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Beeld van Diana door A. Falguière (c. 1875 - c. 1900) by anonymous and B K Edit
Beeld van Diana door A. Falguière (c. 1875 - c. 1900) by anonymous and B K Edit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13755465/beeld-van-diana-door-falguiere-c-1875-1900-anonymous-and-editFree Image from public domain license
Body positivity blog banner template, editable text
Body positivity blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737739/body-positivity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Statuette of a Female Figure
Statuette of a Female Figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14245541/statuette-female-figureFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights Instagram story template, editable social media design
Women's rights Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615700/womens-rights-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Erotic vintage sculpture naked woman (1859). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Erotic vintage sculpture naked woman (1859). Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2586366/free-photo-image-statue-antique-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights blog banner template, editable text
Women's rights blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615699/womens-rights-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sensual nude sculpture, Daphne (1853, carved 1854) by Harriet Goodhue Hosmer. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Sensual nude sculpture, Daphne (1853, carved 1854) by Harriet Goodhue Hosmer. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554741/free-illustration-image-statue-sculpture-stoneFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310883/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Marble sculpture of back of woman. (1850–54; carved after 1854) by Hiram Powers. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Marble sculpture of back of woman. (1850–54; carved after 1854) by Hiram Powers. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554041/free-illustration-image-vintage-art-womanFree Image from public domain license
My body Facebook post template, editable design
My body Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211117/body-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Naked lady vintage sculpture, Basalt statue of Aphrodite (late 1st–early 2nd century A.D.). Original from The MET Museum.…
Naked lady vintage sculpture, Basalt statue of Aphrodite (late 1st–early 2nd century A.D.). Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2554808/free-illustration-image-woman-sculpture-bodyFree Image from public domain license