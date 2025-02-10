Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepublicman head sculpturemale buststatuevintagefacepersonartThe painter Jørgen RoedOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5792 x 8688 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt & History class poster template, editable gradient designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView licenseThe painter Jørgen Roedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796751/the-painter-jorgen-roedFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue funky png element group, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView licenseThe author Helene Roed, daughter of the painter Jørgen Roedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796738/the-author-helene-roed-daughter-the-painter-jorgen-roedFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView licenseThe painter P.C.Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796825/the-painter-pcskovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseGreek God statue editable mockup elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView licenseThe poet B.S.Ingemannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796693/the-poet-bsingemannFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254075/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseThe sculptor Vilhelm Bissenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796799/the-sculptor-vilhelm-bissenFree Image from public domain licenseTailored suits Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118297/tailored-suits-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe poet B.S.Ingemannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796854/the-poet-bsingemannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16427906/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseAngelica Marie Weis, née Schønheyderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796875/angelica-marie-weis-nee-schonheyderFree Image from public domain licenseVisit India Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828319/visit-india-instagram-post-templateView licenseLandlord, Chamberlain P.B.Scaveniushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796503/landlord-chamberlain-pbscaveniusFree Image from public domain licenseInner peace Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828324/inner-peace-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe decorative painter Georg Hilkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796820/the-decorative-painter-georg-hilkerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor ancient statue editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423304/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView licenseBrewer J.C.Jacobsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796803/brewer-jcjacobsenFree Image from public domain licenseSweet sixteen invite poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486201/sweet-sixteen-invite-poster-templateView licenseGeneral Max Müllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796410/general-max-mullerFree Image from public domain licenseArt painting magazine poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486200/art-painting-magazine-poster-templateView licenseThe Norwegian poet Andreas Munchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796595/the-norwegian-poet-andreas-munchFree Image from public domain licenseMen's fashion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13118261/mens-fashion-instagram-post-templateView licenseMartin Hammerichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796478/martin-hammerichFree Image from public domain licenseAncient sculpture surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663786/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseNational Bank Director L.N.Whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796507/national-bank-director-lnwhiteFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum Instagram post template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18629080/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseCount C.E.Krag-Juel-Wind-Frijshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796448/count-cekrag-juel-wind-frijsFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444206/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseCount A.W.Moltke-Bregentwoodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796464/count-awmoltke-bregentwoodFree Image from public domain licenseRoman male statue, editable collage remix with copy spacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254076/roman-male-statue-editable-collage-remix-with-copy-spaceView licenseDentist J.J.Jansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796420/dentist-jjjansenFree Image from public domain licenseHeadphones editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12980896/headphones-editable-mockupView licenseThe poet Christian Wintherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796611/the-poet-christian-wintherFree Image from public domain licenseAncient sculpture surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664949/ancient-sculpture-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseHead of Department C.M.Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796558/head-department-cmweissFree Image from public domain licenseHiring Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14539078/hiring-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Duchess of Montebellohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796582/the-duchess-montebelloFree Image from public domain license