Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Image1776portrait paintingoil paintingpublic domain portrait paintingwoman portrait paintingfemale artistpaintingpublic domain paintingsPortrait of the Artist's Daughter Elisabeth, Married Lampe by Johann Georg ZiesenisOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 975 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4015 x 4941 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licensePortrait of Freifrau von Münchhausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804100/portrait-freifrau-von-munchhausenFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licensePortrait of Freiherr von Münchhausenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803992/portrait-freiherr-von-munchhausenFree Image from public domain licenseWomen in business Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of Frederik, Heir Presumptivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747455/portrait-frederik-heir-presumptiveFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of William V, Prince of Orange-Nassau (1763 - 1776) by Johann Georg Ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13796304/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrincess Charlotte Amalie, Frederik IV's daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802125/princess-charlotte-amalie-frederik-ivs-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrincess Louise, Christian VI's daughterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802256/princess-louise-christian-vis-daughterFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait sketch.Presumably the artist's son Thorald Jerichauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762456/portrait-sketchpresumably-the-artists-son-thorald-jerichauFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn Egyptian Pot Seller at Giza by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920843/egyptian-pot-seller-gizaFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseJohanne Elisabeth Købke, born Sundbye, the artist's sister-in-lawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803925/johanne-elisabeth-kobke-born-sundbye-the-artists-sister-in-lawFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Roman woman by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923068/roman-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFrame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWilliam IV of Orange's consort Anna, daughter of Georg IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797448/william-oranges-consort-anna-daughter-georgFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWillem V (1748-1806), prins van Oranje-Nassau (1763 - 1776) by Johann Georg Ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742414/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseL'Aspetta.She is waiting for him by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924956/laspettashe-waiting-for-himFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseElisabeth Christine von Braunschweig-Wolfenbüttelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799206/elisabeth-christine-von-braunschweig-wolfenbuttelFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseSusanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923074/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseAnna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413121/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseQueen Olga of Greece by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924795/queen-olga-greeceFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference Facebook story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView licensePortrait of Elisabeth Marie Fabritius, née d'Abbestée by C. G. Pilohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924682/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547076/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlora Elisabeth Sophie Hellesen, born Tophttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801051/flora-elisabeth-sophie-hellesen-born-topFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic design conference blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706252/graphic-design-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCourt Jester Otto Kyhlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802314/court-jester-otto-kyhlFree Image from public domain license