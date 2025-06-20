rawpixel
Portrait of the Artist's Daughter Elisabeth, Married Lampe by Johann Georg Ziesenis
1776portrait paintingoil paintingpublic domain portrait paintingwoman portrait paintingfemale artistpaintingpublic domain paintings
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Portrait of Freifrau von Münchhausen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804100/portrait-freifrau-von-munchhausenFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Portrait of Freiherr von Münchhausen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803992/portrait-freiherr-von-munchhausenFree Image from public domain license
Women in business Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177957/women-business-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Frederik, Heir Presumptive
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747455/portrait-frederik-heir-presumptiveFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of William V, Prince of Orange-Nassau (1763 - 1776) by Johann Georg Ziesenis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13796304/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Princess Charlotte Amalie, Frederik IV's daughter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802125/princess-charlotte-amalie-frederik-ivs-daughterFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Princess Louise, Christian VI's daughter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802256/princess-louise-christian-vis-daughterFree Image from public domain license
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait sketch.Presumably the artist's son Thorald Jerichau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762456/portrait-sketchpresumably-the-artists-son-thorald-jerichauFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design conference Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736817/graphic-design-conference-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An Egyptian Pot Seller at Giza by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920843/egyptian-pot-seller-gizaFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Johanne Elisabeth Købke, born Sundbye, the artist's sister-in-law
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803925/johanne-elisabeth-kobke-born-sundbye-the-artists-sister-in-lawFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A Roman woman by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923068/roman-womanFree Image from public domain license
Frame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView license
William IV of Orange's consort Anna, daughter of Georg II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797448/william-oranges-consort-anna-daughter-georgFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Willem V (1748-1806), prins van Oranje-Nassau (1763 - 1776) by Johann Georg Ziesenis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742414/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
L'Aspetta.She is waiting for him by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924956/laspettashe-waiting-for-himFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Elisabeth Christine von Braunschweig-Wolfenbüttel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799206/elisabeth-christine-von-braunschweig-wolfenbuttelFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Susanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923074/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Anna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413121/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView license
Queen Olga of Greece by Elisabeth Jerichau Baumann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924795/queen-olga-greeceFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706294/graphic-conference-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Portrait of Elisabeth Marie Fabritius, née d'Abbestée by C. G. Pilo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924682/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547076/vintage-cosmetics-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flora Elisabeth Sophie Hellesen, born Top
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801051/flora-elisabeth-sophie-hellesen-born-topFree Image from public domain license
Graphic design conference blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706252/graphic-design-conference-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Court Jester Otto Kyhl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802314/court-jester-otto-kyhlFree Image from public domain license