rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Good Shepherd Preparation for mosaic in Immanuel Church by Niels Skovgaard
Save
Edit Image
tapestrymosaicangelgood shepherdshepherd1899working angelangel painting
Good Friday poster template
Good Friday poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460299/good-friday-poster-templateView license
Christ in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaard
Christ in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920718/christ-the-realm-the-deadFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684987/png-adult-angel-archangelView license
The Good Shepherd by Niels Skovgaard
The Good Shepherd by Niels Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921988/the-good-shepherdFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration poster template
Good Friday celebration poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460216/good-friday-celebration-poster-templateView license
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921628/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
Good Friday celebration Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14566259/good-friday-celebration-facebook-story-templateView license
The Rape of Ganymede (1769/71) by Salomon Gessner
The Rape of Ganymede (1769/71) by Salomon Gessner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023011/the-rape-ganymede-176971-salomon-gessnerFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684984/png-adult-angel-artView license
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233135/image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914281/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Copy after early Christian mosaic, as well as notes by Niels Larsen Stevns
Copy after early Christian mosaic, as well as notes by Niels Larsen Stevns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924126/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Work at home Instagram post template, editable text
Work at home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596741/work-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The angel appears to the shepherds in the field
The angel appears to the shepherds in the field
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796353/the-angel-appears-the-shepherds-the-fieldFree Image from public domain license
Floral dreamscape background, flower field remix
Floral dreamscape background, flower field remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8558195/floral-dreamscape-background-flower-field-remixView license
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924612/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564294/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Annunciation to the Shepherds by Gerrit Pietersz Sweelinck
Annunciation to the Shepherds by Gerrit Pietersz Sweelinck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9994946/annunciation-the-shepherds-gerrit-pietersz-sweelinckFree Image from public domain license
Gold glitter collage element, editable design set
Gold glitter collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991724/gold-glitter-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
The resurrected Christ appears before the apostles and other people. Etching.
The resurrected Christ appears before the apostles and other people. Etching.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14005032/the-resurrected-christ-appears-before-the-apostles-and-other-people-etchingFree Image from public domain license
Modern museum poster template, editable text and design
Modern museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921063/modern-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Annunciation (c. 1516) by Lucas van Leyden
The Annunciation (c. 1516) by Lucas van Leyden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998599/the-annunciation-c-1516-lucas-van-leydenFree Image from public domain license
Virtual museum poster template, editable text and design
Virtual museum poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921060/virtual-museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ in the Realm of the Dead.Study
Christ in the Realm of the Dead.Study
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8745005/christ-the-realm-the-deadstudyFree Image from public domain license
Work at home Instagram post template
Work at home Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517077/work-home-instagram-post-templateView license
The Catiline Conspiracy (1792) by Jean François Janinet and Jean Guillaume Moitte
The Catiline Conspiracy (1792) by Jean François Janinet and Jean Guillaume Moitte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026569/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12016513/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Archangel Gabriel (c. 1490/1491) by Martin Schongauer
The Archangel Gabriel (c. 1490/1491) by Martin Schongauer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9986035/the-archangel-gabriel-c-14901491-martin-schongauerFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11494602/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ presented to the people: large oblong plate by Rembrandt van Rijn
Christ presented to the people: large oblong plate by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923480/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Gold glitter collage element, editable design set
Gold glitter collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992459/gold-glitter-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Christ on the Mount of Olives (1508) by Albrecht Dürer
Christ on the Mount of Olives (1508) by Albrecht Dürer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989035/christ-the-mount-olives-1508-albrecht-durerFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday blog banner template
Good Friday blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460431/good-friday-blog-banner-templateView license
Christian VII's reception in Elysium by his ancestors by H. G. Beenfeldt
Christian VII's reception in Elysium by his ancestors by H. G. Beenfeldt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922891/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Congrats colleague Instagram post template, editable text
Congrats colleague Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597156/congrats-colleague-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Christ presented to the people: large oblong plate by Rembrandt van Rijn
Christ presented to the people: large oblong plate by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923472/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563917/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The jeopardy of life is immensely increased without such a simple precaution as Eno's Fruit Salt.
The jeopardy of life is immensely increased without such a simple precaution as Eno's Fruit Salt.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13957770/image-angel-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
All we have is now mobile wallpaper template
All we have is now mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788987/all-have-now-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Mary with the baby Jesus, John and angels by Melchior Lorck
Mary with the baby Jesus, John and angels by Melchior Lorck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923085/mary-with-the-baby-jesus-john-and-angelsFree Image from public domain license