Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageplaster castfacepersonartvintagepublic domainadultwomanThe sculptor Bertel ThorvaldsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 802 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3209 x 4804 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTimes of the year.Symbolized by four human figureshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923248/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMrs. Sophie Thiele, b. Holten standing with a child on her armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796786/mrs-sophie-thiele-holten-standing-with-child-her-armFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMrs. Sophie Thiele, b. Holten standing with her daughters Ida and Hannehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796768/mrs-sophie-thiele-holten-standing-with-her-daughters-ida-and-hanneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseCount A.P.Bernstorff with the Order of the Elephanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795908/count-apbernstorff-with-the-order-the-elephantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseKing Numa Pompilius Conversing with the Nymph Egeria in her Grottohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8747888/king-numa-pompilius-conversing-with-the-nymph-egeria-her-grottoFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseEmilie Mathilde Roed, nee Kruse by Jørgen Roedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924833/emilie-mathilde-roed-nee-kruse-jorgen-roedFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796150/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlexander?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8775629/alexanderFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne of the Holy Three Kingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776263/one-the-holy-three-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBust from statue without arms, Josephhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776289/bust-from-statue-without-arms-josephFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of laughing satyr, has large pupils and teeth and panther / lion's paw on v. shoulder.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776043/photo-image-lions-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNature sources Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888081/nature-sources-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseZeushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776673/zeusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseZeus of Otricolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777669/zeus-otricoliFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Infanticide in Bethlehemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795566/the-infanticide-bethlehemFree Image from public domain licenseVote Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921782/vote-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseBearded deityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8776611/bearded-deityFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApollo playing the lyrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741143/apollo-playing-the-lyreFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseApollohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741496/apolloFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChrist with crown. From crucifix by Unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923874/christ-with-crown-from-crucifix-unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseBust from the statue of Jupiter from Versailleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8777125/bust-from-the-statue-jupiter-from-versaillesFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHead of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8796909/head-christFree Image from public domain license