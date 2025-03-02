Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Image16th public domain1880s paintingsky paintingstudy ofskyartwatercolourvintageSky study by Agnes Slott-MøllerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 517 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5814 x 2507 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlash sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770802/flash-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSørup Church, Angel by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922855/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9267802/gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt.Helper Klokkehus, Kliplev by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922856/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151838/aesthetic-art-museum-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseWoman in alcove by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922848/woman-alcove-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642663/gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr and the death of the young Valdemar by a wet shot by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922929/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829536/aesthetic-art-museum-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr's return from captivity by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922857/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseGallery Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826146/gallery-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseShepherd standing in landscape by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922943/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGallery blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8782679/gallery-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseCopy after stained glass by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920103/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic art museum Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642665/aesthetic-art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape and cloud study by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922934/image-cloud-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8242839/art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseSheet with copy of two different miniatures.At the top, the dove of the Holy Spirit and at the bottom a scene with knights…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922404/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795944/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseBeach meadows and fjords by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920126/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642661/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape, Skalleruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769526/landscape-skallerupFree Image from public domain licenseMusic release Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8249332/music-release-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licensePart of the framework draft for the Valdemar Sejr series by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920143/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072675/art-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseHorseman in armor by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920135/horseman-armor-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072694/art-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseDanish coastal landscape by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920132/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt workshop Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057644/art-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCoastal landscape.Evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920136/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic release Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642660/music-release-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseCoastal landscape, evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920134/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic release blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807568/music-release-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseSwans in flight."The Danish fresh beach with wild swans' nest" by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920071/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNever stop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9615504/never-stop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSailboat on the water in the evening by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920131/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSilver lining quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14572235/silver-lining-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseDraft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924537/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBotanical plant book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664533/botanical-plant-book-cover-templateView licenseEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr and the feast on Lyø by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922410/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license