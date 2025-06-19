rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Autumn day by the Liri River by Joakim Skovgaard
Save
Edit Image
joakim skovgaardautumn oil paintingautumnskovgaardvintage autumnvintage autumn oil paintinglandscapevintage landscape
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Unknown by Joakim Skovgaard
Unknown by Joakim Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923011/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Be present quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Be present quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686639/present-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
View of Skarre Sø by P. C. Skovgaard
View of Skarre Sø by P. C. Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924760/view-skarre-skovgaardFree Image from public domain license
Wind quote Instagram story template, editable design
Wind quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697392/wind-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Unknown by Joakim Skovgaard
Unknown by Joakim Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920516/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Wisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Wisdom quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686610/wisdom-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Landscape with trees on a slope
Landscape with trees on a slope
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804832/landscape-with-trees-slopeFree Image from public domain license
Autumn is coming Instagram post template
Autumn is coming Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000428/autumn-coming-instagram-post-templateView license
View from Zealand's north coast across the Kattegat towards Kullen.Summer night
View from Zealand's north coast across the Kattegat towards Kullen.Summer night
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8820524/view-from-zealands-north-coast-across-the-kattegat-towards-kullensummer-nightFree Image from public domain license
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Mediterranean vacation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979431/mediterranean-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bleaching area under large trees by P. C. Skovgaard
Bleaching area under large trees by P. C. Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921721/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting washi tape, editable pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061557/famous-painting-washi-tape-editable-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beginning of evening twilight in a forest.Motif from Iselingen by P. C. Skovgaard
Beginning of evening twilight in a forest.Motif from Iselingen by P. C. Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922959/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061582/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oak trees in the Nordskoven at Jægerspris by P. C. Skovgaard
Oak trees in the Nordskoven at Jægerspris by P. C. Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921727/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale Instagram post template
Autumn sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573116/autumn-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Agnete Skovgaard, née Lange, the artist's wife
Agnete Skovgaard, née Lange, the artist's wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804539/agnete-skovgaard-nee-lange-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Adventure is out there mobile wallpaper template
Adventure is out there mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788941/adventure-out-there-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
View of Vejle Fjord
View of Vejle Fjord
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802276/view-vejle-fjordFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable text
Autumn sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049693/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Summer afternoon with a drifting rain shower.Jægersborg Zoo by P. C. Skovgaard
Summer afternoon with a drifting rain shower.Jægersborg Zoo by P. C. Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924318/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979432/italy-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Unknown by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16098859/image-scenery-animal-plantFree Image from public domain license
Achieve your dream mobile wallpaper template
Achieve your dream mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14786887/achieve-your-dream-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Sketch for the Dragon Fountain by Joakim Skovgaard
Sketch for the Dragon Fountain by Joakim Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921413/sketch-for-the-dragon-fountainFree Image from public domain license
Fall sale poster template, editable text and design
Fall sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11914099/fall-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Elm bushes by Almind Sø
Elm bushes by Almind Sø
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922872/elm-bushes-almindFree Image from public domain license
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
View in the Forest of Fontainebleau (1855) by Gustave Courbet
View in the Forest of Fontainebleau (1855) by Gustave Courbet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744859/view-the-forest-fontainebleau-1855-gustave-courbetFree Image from public domain license
Fall trail poster template, editable text and design
Fall trail poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11788884/fall-trail-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Beginning of evening twilight in a forest.Motif from Iselingen by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from Statens…
Beginning of evening twilight in a forest.Motif from Iselingen by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from Statens…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16098851/image-scenery-plant-treeFree Image from public domain license
Happy autumn poster template, editable text and design
Happy autumn poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574839/happy-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Good Shepherd
The Good Shepherd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804311/the-good-shepherdFree Image from public domain license
Dream vacation Instagram post template, editable text
Dream vacation Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893894/dream-vacation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Rocky landscape.Djupadal in Bleking by F. C. Kiærskou
Rocky landscape.Djupadal in Bleking by F. C. Kiærskou
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922089/rocky-landscapedjupadal-blekingFree Image from public domain license
New fall collection Instagram post template
New fall collection Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970020/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-templateView license
After rain, motif from Eidsvold by Gerhard Munthe
After rain, motif from Eidsvold by Gerhard Munthe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924300/after-rain-motif-from-eidsvold-gerhard-muntheFree Image from public domain license
Fall festival, autumn poster template, editable text and design
Fall festival, autumn poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913957/fall-festival-autumn-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Vejby with the church seen from the north.Evening lighting by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from Statens…
Vejby with the church seen from the north.Evening lighting by P. C. Skovgaard. Original public domain image from Statens…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233040/image-scenery-church-artFree Image from public domain license