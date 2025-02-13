Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagejulius paulsenpontpaintingpersonartvintagesunpublic domainUnder the Pont des Arts in Paris.Midday sun by Julius PaulsenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1012 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4121 x 3474 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHistorical tour poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526700/historical-tour-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCain by Julius Paulsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921614/cainFree Image from public domain licenseFashion show Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11962819/fashion-show-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA nymph.Seated female modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800857/nymphseated-female-modelFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970022/historical-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe architect Hubert Paulsen, the artist's sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801096/the-architect-hubert-paulsen-the-artists-sonFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526697/historical-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHarriet Heide, nee Blockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800843/harriet-heide-nee-blockFree Image from public domain licenseHistorical tour blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12526698/historical-tour-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe architect J.D.Maintainedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800854/the-architect-jdmaintainedFree Image from public domain licenseFamous painting patterned washi tape, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062428/famous-painting-patterned-washi-tape-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape at Kolding towards sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800901/landscape-kolding-towards-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable washi tape, famous painting pattern design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9062466/editable-washi-tape-famous-painting-pattern-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAdam and Eve by Julius Paulsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922537/adam-and-eveFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frames mockup, editable renaissance paintings on the wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915232/photo-frames-mockup-editable-renaissance-paintings-the-wallView licenseUnknown by Julius Paulsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922486/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481253/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Painter Agnes Paulsen, the Artist's Sister, at her Easel by Julius Paulsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922518/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11471524/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseYoung women. From left: Karen Bramsen;the artist's wife Esther, née Lange;Johanne Munch-Petersen by Julius Paulsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922859/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor sunset London, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710639/watercolor-sunset-london-editable-remix-designView licenseThe painter Agnes Paulsen, the artist's sisterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800853/the-painter-agnes-paulsen-the-artists-sisterFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803692/beauty-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736096/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseItalian history Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292103/italian-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSt.His night at Tisvilde beach by Julius Paulsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921982/sthis-night-tisvilde-beachFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage postage stamp, Paul Signac's famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063759/png-cents-allegro-maestoso-antibesView licenseLandscape near Stavnsholt, Zealand.Summer Eveninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736257/landscape-near-stavnsholt-zealandsummer-eveningFree Image from public domain licensePaul Signac's vintage postage stamp, editable famous painting set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058023/png-cents-allegro-maestoso-antibesView licenseAugustus Bridge in Dresdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800909/augustus-bridge-dresdenFree Image from public domain licenseSunset London mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481268/sunset-london-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805100/unknownFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe plasterer.A street scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805579/the-plasterera-street-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseBeige celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205057/beige-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805132/unknownFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe upper part of the Spanish Steps in Rome by Julius Friedlænderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924640/the-upper-part-the-spanish-steps-romeFree Image from public domain licenseBeige origami celestial frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10204707/beige-origami-celestial-frame-background-editable-designView licenseThe Black Pers players by Julius Exnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922317/the-black-pers-playersFree Image from public domain license