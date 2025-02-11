Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagejohan rohdeflowerplantfacepersonartvintageflower bouquetAne Marie Rohde, née Schmidt, the artist's mother by Johan RohdeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 931 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4127 x 5319 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740290/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFruits on a rock blockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805550/fruits-rock-blockFree Image from public domain licenseGolden bloom collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777978/golden-bloom-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe girl with the sunflowers by Michael Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923237/the-girl-with-the-sunflowersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licensePortrait of Miss Niedlich and Mrs. Schmidthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804632/portrait-miss-niedlich-and-mrs-schmidtFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseInterior with a young girl braiding her hair by Anna Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922904/interior-with-young-girl-braiding-her-hairFree Image from public domain licenseMoments in bloom poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777976/moments-bloom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConference councilor Marie Sophie Frølich, née de Coninckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805604/conference-councilor-marie-sophie-frolich-nee-coninckFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseFruit seller in Napleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801247/fruit-seller-naplesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAne Hedvig Brøndum, the Artist's Mother by Anna Ancherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923428/ane-hedvig-brondum-the-artists-motherFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412836/image-flower-plant-faceFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Roman woman in carnival costume by Wilhelm Marstrandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923021/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage paper collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517153/editable-vintage-paper-collage-backgroundView licenseWilliam IV of Orange's consort Anna, daughter of Georg IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797448/william-oranges-consort-anna-daughter-georgFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804660/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Virgin Mary with a blue veil is seen in a wreath of flowershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797559/the-virgin-mary-with-blue-veil-seen-wreath-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEmilie Krohn, born Købke, the artist's sister-in-lawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803626/emilie-krohn-born-kobke-the-artists-sister-in-lawFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseMiss Caroline Sophie Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804384/miss-caroline-sophie-mollerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseA Florentine Flower Seller by Kristian Zahrtmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920769/florentine-flower-sellerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseFlowers in a vase surrounded by fruitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802332/flowers-vase-surrounded-fruitsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseMother's love by Othon Frieszhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922216/mothers-love-othon-frieszFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseThe violinist by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923004/the-violinistFree Image from public domain licenseWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseA wreath of flowers by Emma Thomsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922088/wreath-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseUnknown by Johan Rohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924926/unknownFree Image from public domain license