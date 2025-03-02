rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Allegorical female figure in robes with key, tiara and staff (?).Standing in a niche.Below, two angel children and a shield…
Save
Edit Image
angelangel keyangel paintingshieldfacepersonchurchart
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView license
Decorative frieze with centaurs and sphinxes
Decorative frieze with centaurs and sphinxes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769226/decorative-frieze-with-centaurs-and-sphinxesFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Female figure in classical costume placed in a niche
Female figure in classical costume placed in a niche
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769249/female-figure-classical-costume-placed-nicheFree Image from public domain license
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
Pray for peace Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333675/pray-for-peace-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Procession with toga-clad men and women in long robes
Procession with toga-clad men and women in long robes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769411/procession-with-toga-clad-men-and-women-long-robesFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray Instagram story template, editable text
Together we pray Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745864/together-pray-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Male bearded figure with robes seen in profile, etc.on a fountain
Male bearded figure with robes seen in profile, etc.on a fountain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769309/male-bearded-figure-with-robes-seen-profile-etcon-fountainFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray poster template, editable text & design
Together we pray poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914282/together-pray-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Three women in Greek robes at an altar.The woman t.v.with a tablet (?), in the center with a crown, t.h.with a lyre…
Three women in Greek robes at an altar.The woman t.v.with a tablet (?), in the center with a crown, t.h.with a lyre…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769238/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray Facebook post template, editable design
Together we pray Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745857/together-pray-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Male bearded figure in robes seen from behind on a fountain
Male bearded figure in robes seen from behind on a fountain
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769497/male-bearded-figure-robes-seen-from-behind-fountainFree Image from public domain license
Stream cover template
Stream cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759850/stream-cover-templateView license
Standing woman in Greek robes
Standing woman in Greek robes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769367/standing-woman-greek-robesFree Image from public domain license
Together we pray blog banner template, editable text
Together we pray blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745863/together-pray-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Battle scene.Helmeted soldiers (also horsemen) in armor with spears and shields and barbarians
Battle scene.Helmeted soldiers (also horsemen) in armor with spears and shields and barbarians
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478387/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle scene with fallen enemies
Battle scene with fallen enemies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769442/battle-scene-with-fallen-enemiesFree Image from public domain license
Prayers Instagram story template, editable text
Prayers Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478391/prayers-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Allegory.Grieving female figure
Allegory.Grieving female figure
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769242/allegorygrieving-female-figureFree Image from public domain license
Prayers blog banner template, editable text
Prayers blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478388/prayers-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Standing Warrior
Standing Warrior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769440/standing-warriorFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert Instagram story template, editable text
Easter Sunday concert Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527864/easter-sunday-concert-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Study for standing warrior
Study for standing warrior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769424/study-for-standing-warriorFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert poster template, editable text and design
Easter Sunday concert poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527865/easter-sunday-concert-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cloaked rider seen from behind
Cloaked rider seen from behind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769322/cloaked-rider-seen-from-behindFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template
We love Jesus poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14836763/love-jesus-poster-templateView license
Sphinx and man (satyr) to right.
Sphinx and man (satyr) to right.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769247/sphinx-and-man-satyr-rightFree Image from public domain license
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template, editable text
Easter Sunday concert blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527869/easter-sunday-concert-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sword hilt in the shape of a dragon and three dragon heads by Jacques François Joseph Saly
Sword hilt in the shape of a dragon and three dragon heads by Jacques François Joseph Saly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923924/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
Good Friday poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914281/good-friday-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Tripod by Jacques François Joseph Saly
Tripod by Jacques François Joseph Saly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922882/tripodFree Image from public domain license
Sunday service Instagram post template
Sunday service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14451279/sunday-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Winged woman surrounded by a lion and a dog.Decoration Draft?
Winged woman surrounded by a lion and a dog.Decoration Draft?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769221/winged-woman-surrounded-lion-and-dogdecoration-draftFree Image from public domain license
Prayers Instagram post template, editable text
Prayers Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11557125/prayers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Standing Venus by Jacques François Joseph Saly
Standing Venus by Jacques François Joseph Saly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921259/standing-venusFree Image from public domain license
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
Finding faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738434/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Essay borne by two winged lions
Essay borne by two winged lions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769358/essay-borne-two-winged-lionsFree Image from public domain license
Solo concert Instagram post template, editable text
Solo concert Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12398865/solo-concert-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sphinx and man (satyr) to left by Jacques François Joseph Saly
Sphinx and man (satyr) to left by Jacques François Joseph Saly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922881/sphinx-and-man-satyr-leftFree Image from public domain license