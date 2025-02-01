Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagearchaeologyred chalkfountainfacepersonartvintagewaterTripod by Jacques François Joseph SalyOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 990 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3869 x 4690 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage Ephemera illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701667/vintage-ephemera-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseMale bearded figure with robes seen in profile, etc.on a fountainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769309/male-bearded-figure-with-robes-seen-profile-etcon-fountainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740199/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBattle scene.Helmeted soldiers (also horsemen) in armor with spears and shields and barbarianshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree women in Greek robes at an altar.The woman t.v.with a tablet (?), in the center with a crown, t.h.with a lyre…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769238/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract image of business people silhouette on glass windowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14909862/abstract-image-business-people-silhouette-glass-windowView licenseStanding Venus by Jacques François Joseph Salyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921259/standing-venusFree Image from public domain licenseBlurred scene of crowded people are walking in rushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912707/blurred-scene-crowded-people-are-walking-rushView licenseProcession with toga-clad men and women in long robeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769411/procession-with-toga-clad-men-and-women-long-robesFree Image from public domain licenseTravel quote Instagram post template, fun and cute editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18794424/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-fun-and-cute-editable-designView licenseStanding woman in Greek robeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769367/standing-woman-greek-robesFree Image from public domain licensePlastic Wrap Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543772/plastic-wrap-effectView licenseProcession of toga-clad, violated menhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769248/procession-toga-clad-violated-menFree Image from public domain licenseChildren pointing at blackboard, editable education. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592415/children-pointing-blackboard-editable-education-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegorical female figure in robes with key, tiara and staff (?).Standing in a niche.Below, two angel children and a shield…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922879/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749960/vintage-water-fountain-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSacrificial act (?) Three walking figures in Greek robes.In front a man carrying an amphora and a staff or torch, then two…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseChildren pointing at blackboard, editable education. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592426/children-pointing-blackboard-editable-education-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale bearded figure in robes seen from behind on a fountainhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769497/male-bearded-figure-robes-seen-from-behind-fountainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable picture frame mockup, vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713013/editable-picture-frame-mockup-vintage-designView licenseWinged woman surrounded by a lion and a dog.Decoration Draft?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769221/winged-woman-surrounded-lion-and-dogdecoration-draftFree Image from public domain licenseWoman painter smiling, creative art & education editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10210898/woman-painter-smiling-creative-art-education-editable-remixView licenseEssay borne by two winged lionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769358/essay-borne-two-winged-lionsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749972/vintage-water-fountain-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding Warriorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769440/standing-warriorFree Image from public domain licenseChildren pointing at blackboard, editable education. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592406/children-pointing-blackboard-editable-education-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStudy for standing warriorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769424/study-for-standing-warriorFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982312/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBattle scene with fallen enemieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769442/battle-scene-with-fallen-enemiesFree Image from public domain licenseChildren pointing at blackboard png, editable education. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9592429/children-pointing-blackboard-png-editable-education-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory.Grieving female figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769242/allegorygrieving-female-figureFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9469369/back-school-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Frederik V. 3/4 Profilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769260/portrait-frederik-34-profileFree Image from public domain licenseHormonal health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459364/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy for mourning female figurehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769302/study-for-mourning-female-figureFree Image from public domain licenseArt Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11982308/art-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of young male modelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769418/portrait-young-male-modelFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9469196/back-school-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaryatidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769397/caryatidFree Image from public domain license