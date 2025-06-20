Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageoil paintings public domainpainting norwegianboat paintingsphotographynorwegianfacepersonartFrom the Norwegian archipelago by Eilif PeterssenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 746 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3405 x 2116 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059871/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseFamily life in a small fishing village north of Helsingør by Jørgen Roedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922054/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059889/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe Origin of Painting by Heinrich Eddelienhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922554/the-origin-painting-heinrich-eddelienFree Image from public domain licenseWinslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059882/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Marie Oppermann by August Jerndorffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924131/portrait-marie-oppermannFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059794/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseRahbek at his wife's deathbedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800630/rahbek-his-wifes-deathbedFree Image from public domain licenseWinslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063649/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAn old woman "Bette Dorte" on the heath by Knud Larsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920699/old-woman-bette-dorte-the-heathFree Image from public domain licenseEditable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063650/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseThe armored ship "Iver Hvitfeldt" passes Forbjerget Stat on the way to Trondhjem in the summer of 1893 by Christian Blachehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924296/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBeach trip Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776894/beach-trip-facebook-post-templateView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801187/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseSci-fi book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseArchipelago girlshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800368/archipelago-girlsFree Image from public domain licenseBoat hire Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254634/boat-hire-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseBall in a provincial townhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801343/ball-provincial-townFree Image from public domain licenseBoat hire Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254636/boat-hire-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe archipelago north of the town of Marstrand's fortress in Bohuslenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802319/the-archipelago-north-the-town-marstrands-fortress-bohuslenFree Image from public domain licenseBlack cat, witch's familiar png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537727/black-cat-witchs-familiar-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseA lady in a garden.Anna Thoruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795654/lady-gardenanna-thorupFree Image from public domain licenseCounseling Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView licenseAnna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413121/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBoat hire blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254633/boat-hire-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoung Woman Sitting in a Norwegian Landscape by F. Sødringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921399/young-woman-sitting-norwegian-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseHistory podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517463/history-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseAndromeda chained to the rockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800464/andromeda-chained-the-rockFree Image from public domain licenseClay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825783/png-1885-1938-art-artworkView licenseThe archipelago at Marstrand by Carl Frederik Sørensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923167/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBlack cat, witch's familiar, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520402/black-cat-witchs-familiar-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseLady's portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812825/ladys-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseBeach getaway blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049787/beach-getaway-blog-banner-templateView licenseLady in Hungarian costumehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802652/lady-hungarian-costumeFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099595/spring-fragrance-poster-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8762109/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseBoat hire Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9740602/boat-hire-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTwo ladies in conversationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805837/two-ladies-conversationFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804261/unknownFree Image from public domain license