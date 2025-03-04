rawpixel
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView license
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923144/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fight for justice poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777225/fight-for-justice-poster-templateView license
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Become the king poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777293/become-the-king-poster-templateView license
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922490/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Painter C.W. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922492/the-painter-cw-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Unite & conquer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777588/unite-conquer-poster-templateView license
Cecilie Margrethe Petersen, born Købke, the artist's sister by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922968/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection, editable flyer template for branding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727216/new-fashion-collection-editable-flyer-template-for-brandingView license
An old sailor by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
A View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922460/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686716/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923083/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Part of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924408/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727023/new-fashion-collection-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Counseling Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13104225/counseling-instagram-post-templateView license
Study of Clouds by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923426/study-clouds-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537315/vintage-effectView license
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New fashion collection poster template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729001/new-fashion-collection-poster-template-editable-advertisementView license
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921993/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760836/png-acrylic-paint-adult-android-wallpaperView license
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920553/rocks-and-turbulent-lakecapri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Moments in bloom poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777976/moments-bloom-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Master baker Peter Berendt Købke, the artist's father
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804396/master-baker-peter-berendt-kobke-the-artists-fatherFree Image from public domain license