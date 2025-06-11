Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintageoil paintingfacepersonartpublic domainportraitclothingPoul Johan Schouw, Governor of the East Indies by Jens JuelOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 937 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4134 x 5293 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage vibes Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView licenseSusanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holmhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923074/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785643/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseCecilie Marie Elisabeth Schouw, nee Bagge, Poul Johan Schouw's wife by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922922/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802123/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView licenseHigh school principal Caroline Knudsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8749979/high-school-principal-caroline-knudsenFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098982/music-playlist-blog-banner-templateView licenseDirector of Post, Justice Johan Georg Paulihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804211/director-post-justice-johan-georg-pauliFree Image from public domain licenseMusic playlist Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775607/music-playlist-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804283/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCountess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924939/image-face-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohann Jacob Frølich d.æ.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800345/johann-jacob-frolich-daeFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Construction of Copenhagen's Dock in the Reign of Christian VI by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922678/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCourt Signet Stick Ahron Jacobsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804423/court-signet-stick-ahron-jacobsonFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseNiels Ryberg with his Son Johan Christian and his Daughter-in-Law Engelke, née Falbe by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921234/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseArt director and art gallery manager Lorenz Spenglerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806032/art-director-and-art-gallery-manager-lorenz-spenglerFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licensePortrait of Louise Augustahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800465/portrait-louise-augustaFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Gertrud Hage, née Heitmann by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922479/portrait-gertrud-hage-nee-heitmannFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in hoodie , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790403/woman-hoodie-editable-oil-paintingView licenseThe painter Michael Gehrmann (?) by Jens Juelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923157/the-painter-michael-gehrmannFree Image from public domain licenseGraphic conference poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseConference councilor Debora Fabritius de Tengnagel, née Cloppenburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795462/conference-councilor-debora-fabritius-tengnagel-nee-cloppenburgFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licensePortrait of a young girl in a black dress sitting at a tablehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8819679/portrait-young-girl-black-dress-sitting-tableFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licensePostmaster General Frederik Hauch as a young manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804591/postmaster-general-frederik-hauch-young-manFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCaroline Mathilde, Queen of Christian VIIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804432/caroline-mathilde-queen-christian-viiFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804576/unknownFree Image from public domain license