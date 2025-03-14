Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoman face drawingfacepersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domaindrawingPeter and Andreas are called by Jacob JordaensOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 847 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5826 x 4110 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory of fertilityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760140/allegory-fertilityFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Apotheosis of Aeneas by Jacob Jordaenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920609/the-apotheosis-aeneasFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDaughters of Achilles and Lycomedeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800676/daughters-achilles-and-lycomedesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAllegory on Science.Minerva and Cronus protect Science against Envy and Ignorancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748090/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHead profile of old woman with scarfhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770781/head-profile-old-woman-with-scarfFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseKitchen piece with a kitchen sinkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803747/kitchen-piece-with-kitchen-sinkFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseTwo studies for St.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728981/two-studies-for-stFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Last Supper, with a view through the doorway to Christ in the Garden of Gethsemanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786378/image-christ-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseBeheading Scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8761080/beheading-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseS. Peter baptizes S. Processus and S. Martianushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772741/peter-baptizes-processus-and-martianusFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseBattlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799315/battleFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseJohn baptizing in the wildernesshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760376/john-baptizing-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseEn face bust of a boy looking downhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786229/face-bust-boy-looking-downFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Young Woman and the Jesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216804/the-young-woman-and-the-jesterFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Circumcision of Christhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8791464/the-circumcision-christFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe capture of Christ.Composition sketchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772747/the-capture-christcomposition-sketchFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseChrist on the cross in San Miniato bows his head towards St.John Gualbertohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786888/christ-the-cross-san-miniato-bows-his-head-towards-stjohn-gualbertoFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804188/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseA woman kneels before an altar on which a burning hearthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8780270/woman-kneels-before-altar-which-burning-heartFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseA naked shepherd boy (David?)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8781489/naked-shepherd-boy-davidFree Image from public domain license