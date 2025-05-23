Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Image4dwet paperfacepersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domainEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr and the death of the young Valdemar by a wet shot by Agnes Slott-MøllerOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3763 x 4798 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage rainy day editable mixed media, Gustave Caillebotte's artwork remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7556317/imageView licenseEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr's return from captivity by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922857/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseEarly draft of Valdemar Sejr and the feast on Lyø by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922410/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSørup Church, Angel by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922855/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licensePool party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597061/pool-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt.Helper Klokkehus, Kliplev by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922856/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseSheet with copy of two different miniatures.At the top, the dove of the Holy Spirit and at the bottom a scene with knights…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922404/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912990/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licensePart of the framework draft for the Valdemar Sejr series by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920143/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseHormonal health Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12459364/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSky study by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922849/sky-study-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHoly woman in a landscape with a castle in the background by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922851/image-background-face-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseShepherd standing in landscape by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922943/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCopy after stained glass by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920103/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape and cloud study by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922934/image-cloud-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseRain Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543938/rain-effectView licenseWoman in alcove by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922848/woman-alcove-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseIdeas word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9474690/ideas-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIllustration for Oehlenschläger with a mermaid and a king on a ship fitted into the draft frame by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920783/image-frame-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685966/reading-book-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseManor Kaas by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922942/manor-kaas-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironment word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9441028/environment-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924537/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGreen planet editable word collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9431283/green-planet-editable-word-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft figure composition by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924543/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseSave water word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446767/save-water-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape, Skalleruphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769526/landscape-skallerupFree Image from public domain licenseFinance word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9448679/finance-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft book pagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8769455/draft-book-pageFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNiels Ebbesen by Agnes Slott-Møllerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922495/niels-ebbesen-agnes-slott-mandoslashllerFree Image from public domain licenseSave the nature word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9442712/save-the-nature-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDraft for "King Valdemar with his son at the hunting feast on Lyø in May 1223"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8806228/draft-for-king-valdemar-with-his-son-the-hunting-feast-lyo-may-1223Free Image from public domain license