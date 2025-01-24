Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagethe godfatherclouds graphicgodfathercloudfacepersonartvintageGodfather floating on a cloud by Hendrik KrockOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1157 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3398 x 3275 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPink cloud head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814569/pink-cloud-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseNaked woman with outstretched arms, seen from the back.(A fleeing nymph)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772829/naked-woman-with-outstretched-arms-seen-from-the-backa-fleeing-nymphFree Image from public domain licensePink cloud head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822201/pink-cloud-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated male model and bearded man's headhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772819/seated-male-model-and-bearded-mans-headFree Image from public domain licensePink cloud head png, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9808181/pink-cloud-head-png-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding young man holding a jarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772699/standing-young-man-holding-jarFree Image from public domain licensePink cloud head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822203/pink-cloud-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseStanding woman.Knee piece.Study of an armhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772755/standing-womanknee-piecestudy-armFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseMale model studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770872/male-model-studyFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseSaint Agatha standinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772883/saint-agatha-standingFree Image from public domain licensePink cloud head, mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9816023/pink-cloud-head-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseJudith.(Study after sculpture)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773042/judithstudy-after-sculptureFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563455/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseStanding male figure held around (or pressed down) by bearded manhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817573/standing-male-figure-held-around-or-pressed-down-bearded-manFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059846/png-apartment-art-backgroundView licenseFloating Maryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772702/floating-maryFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseTwo children's heads by Hendrik Krockhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923283/two-childrens-headsFree Image from public domain licenseThe Kiss background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542572/the-kiss-background-gustav-klimts-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMale model study, supine, knee piece and drapery studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772853/male-model-study-supine-knee-piece-and-drapery-studyFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseThe capture of Christ.Composition sketchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772747/the-capture-christcomposition-sketchFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseStanding young man holding a ball and a crabhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772915/standing-young-man-holding-ball-and-crabFree Image from public domain licenseLet's go to the beach, editable word 3D remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9207039/lets-the-beach-editable-word-remixView licenseStanding soldier and kneeling, pointing youthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772950/standing-soldier-and-kneeling-pointing-youthFree Image from public domain licenseEnvironmental friendly retro illustration, pink editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11518586/environmental-friendly-retro-illustration-pink-editable-designView licenseSemi-recumbent, draped female figure with a book.Study of a foothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772871/semi-recumbent-draped-female-figure-with-bookstudy-footFree Image from public domain licenseSandro Botticelli's angels background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685246/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseMale model study, seatedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772744/male-model-study-seatedFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseStudy of a handhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772889/study-handFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497001/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseMale model study, seated with right leg extendedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772885/male-model-study-seated-with-right-leg-extendedFree Image from public domain licenseThe Trappistine frame background, Alphonse Mucha's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541468/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseRebekah at the wellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772687/rebekah-the-wellFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseSaint Agnes kneelinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772779/saint-agnes-kneelingFree Image from public domain license