rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Two female figures by Hendrik Krock
Save
Edit Image
sketchfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationdrawings
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Semi-recumbent, draped female figure with a book.Study of a foot
Semi-recumbent, draped female figure with a book.Study of a foot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772871/semi-recumbent-draped-female-figure-with-bookstudy-footFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing male figure held around (or pressed down) by bearded man
Standing male figure held around (or pressed down) by bearded man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8817573/standing-male-figure-held-around-or-pressed-down-bearded-manFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study after Rafael: "Borgo's fire".(The two water carriers and the figure on the far right)
Study after Rafael: "Borgo's fire".(The two water carriers and the figure on the far right)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8760511/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Standing soldier and kneeling, pointing youth
Standing soldier and kneeling, pointing youth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772950/standing-soldier-and-kneeling-pointing-youthFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Male model study, seated
Male model study, seated
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772744/male-model-study-seatedFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Study of a hand
Study of a hand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772889/study-handFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Naked woman with outstretched arms, seen from the back.(A fleeing nymph)
Naked woman with outstretched arms, seen from the back.(A fleeing nymph)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772829/naked-woman-with-outstretched-arms-seen-from-the-backa-fleeing-nymphFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Standing young man holding a jar
Standing young man holding a jar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772699/standing-young-man-holding-jarFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Standing woman.Knee piece.Study of an arm
Standing woman.Knee piece.Study of an arm
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772755/standing-womanknee-piecestudy-armFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Seated male model and bearded man's head
Seated male model and bearded man's head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772819/seated-male-model-and-bearded-mans-headFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9567015/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Male model study
Male model study
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770872/male-model-studyFree Image from public domain license
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Keep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two children's heads by Hendrik Krock
Two children's heads by Hendrik Krock
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923283/two-childrens-headsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, purple vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697564/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Retail studies.Head of young man, two arms, one leg
Retail studies.Head of young man, two arms, one leg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772906/retail-studieshead-young-man-two-arms-one-legFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView license
Judith.(Study after sculpture)
Judith.(Study after sculpture)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773042/judithstudy-after-sculptureFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Saint Agatha standing
Saint Agatha standing
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772883/saint-agatha-standingFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564789/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Sitting Justice.(Study after figure in Sala di Costantino, Vatican, Rome)
Sitting Justice.(Study after figure in Sala di Costantino, Vatican, Rome)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772735/sitting-justicestudy-after-figure-sala-costantino-vatican-romeFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Two kneeling men
Two kneeling men
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772715/two-kneeling-menFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Fruits background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538439/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Reclining male model study
Reclining male model study
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8773112/reclining-male-model-studyFree Image from public domain license
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Man holding magnifying glass, entertainment editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9527258/png-aesthetic-beige-blackView license
Standing young man holding a ball and a crab
Standing young man holding a ball and a crab
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8772915/standing-young-man-holding-ball-and-crabFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Sketch of the same composition
Sketch of the same composition
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8764716/sketch-the-same-compositionFree Image from public domain license