rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
A Smartly Dressed Icelandic Farmer's Wife by Olavius
Save
Edit Image
iceland 19th centuryvintage iceland1800 to 1814smart homesmart vintagevintage paperapparelart
Book cover template
Book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView license
Woman and girl wearing Icelandic costume by Olavius
Woman and girl wearing Icelandic costume by Olavius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922931/woman-and-girl-wearing-icelandic-costumeFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie class Instagram post template, editable text
Horror movie class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577255/horror-movie-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Woman wearing Icelandic peasant costume by Olavius
Woman wearing Icelandic peasant costume by Olavius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922933/woman-wearing-icelandic-peasant-costumeFree Image from public domain license
Halloween costume Instagram post template, editable text
Halloween costume Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12577256/halloween-costume-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An Icelandic farmer in old fashioned dress by Olavius
An Icelandic farmer in old fashioned dress by Olavius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923162/icelandic-farmer-old-fashioned-dressFree Image from public domain license
Home cafe Instagram post template, editable text
Home cafe Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963497/home-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A virgin in a wedding dress by Olavius
A virgin in a wedding dress by Olavius
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922932/virgin-wedding-dressFree Image from public domain license
Property design Instagram post template, editable text
Property design Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985666/property-design-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737405/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Flower & motivational quote Instagram story template
Flower & motivational quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823908/flower-motivational-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
A cart with women overturns in the middle of a stream
A cart with women overturns in the middle of a stream
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768671/cart-with-women-overturns-the-middle-streamFree Image from public domain license
Housewarming Facebook post template
Housewarming Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView license
A learned academy of bluestockings, gathered around a table in a library
A learned academy of bluestockings, gathered around a table in a library
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8768383/learned-academy-bluestockings-gathered-around-table-libraryFree Image from public domain license
Classic literature poster template
Classic literature poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14776359/classic-literature-poster-templateView license
Mrs. John Barker (Wife of General Barker) (ca. 1800) by William Russell Birch
Mrs. John Barker (Wife of General Barker) (ca. 1800) by William Russell Birch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124386/mrs-john-barker-wife-general-barker-ca-1800-william-russell-birchFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Full-length portrait of Miss.V. Dupuis, resting his arm on a harp by Henry Edridge
Full-length portrait of Miss.V. Dupuis, resting his arm on a harp by Henry Edridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923968/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Kostuum van een Wendische boerin (1803 - 1808) by Samuel Gränicher and Heinrich Rittner
Kostuum van een Wendische boerin (1803 - 1808) by Samuel Gränicher and Heinrich Rittner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13766620/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain license
International kissing day Instagram story template, editable text
International kissing day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868589/international-kissing-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Italian (?) street scene with curvy wife
Italian (?) street scene with curvy wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8784493/italian-street-scene-with-curvy-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Peasant wife leading her child in a harness, at top a loose pencil sketch of a woman seen from behind
Peasant wife leading her child in a harness, at top a loose pencil sketch of a woman seen from behind
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794322/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Wall art Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Wall art Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213130/wall-art-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Mme. Dufresne by Pierre Paul Prud hon
Mme. Dufresne by Pierre Paul Prud hon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9685626/mme-dufresne-pierre-paul-prud-honFree Image from public domain license
Smart living Instagram post template
Smart living Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13272868/smart-living-instagram-post-templateView license
Madame Case by Eugène Carrière
Madame Case by Eugène Carrière
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9688889/madame-case-eugene-carriereFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940668/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Design for a Mirrored Dressing Table with Baroque Ornament, and a Casket, Anonymous, British, 19th century
Design for a Mirrored Dressing Table with Baroque Ornament, and a Casket, Anonymous, British, 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330660/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
Painting workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949197/painting-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Boerin met haar hand in een kous (1887 - 1911) by Gust van de Wall Perné
Boerin met haar hand in een kous (1887 - 1911) by Gust van de Wall Perné
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738337/boerin-met-haar-hand-een-kous-1887-1911-gust-van-wall-perneFree Image from public domain license
Smart ideas poster template, editable text and design
Smart ideas poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12714733/smart-ideas-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
Portrait of Colonel Jean-Jacques Gautier and His Wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8728016/portrait-colonel-jean-jacques-gautier-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Smart living Instagram post template, editable text
Smart living Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11721403/smart-living-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Grave memorial for Peter Tutein and his wife
Grave memorial for Peter Tutein and his wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795309/grave-memorial-for-peter-tutein-and-his-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Wall art Instagram story, editable social media design
Wall art Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213136/wall-art-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Farmer's wife and farm girl, null by jakob becker
Farmer's wife and farm girl, null by jakob becker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950993/farmers-wife-and-farm-girl-null-jakob-beckerFree Image from public domain license
Wall art blog banner template, editable ad
Wall art blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213144/wall-art-blog-banner-template-editableView license
couple seated at a table with green and white table coverings--man just rising from his chair; another woman in blue dress…
couple seated at a table with green and white table coverings--man just rising from his chair; another woman in blue dress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651871/image-background-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain license