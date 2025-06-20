rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of the painter Karl Schou by Karl Isakson
Save
Edit Image
karl isaksonmodern artpublic domain portrait paintingpublic domain oil paintingsfacepersonartvintage
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9826012/png-art-artwork-blossomView license
Still life with flowers, fruits and chair back
Still life with flowers, fruits and chair back
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811340/still-life-with-flowers-fruits-and-chair-backFree Image from public domain license
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Clay vase with tulips and other flowers, vintage illustration by Karl Schou. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9825783/png-1885-1938-art-artworkView license
Nature morte
Nature morte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800868/nature-morteFree Image from public domain license
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804744/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
Bathers.Refshale Island
Bathers.Refshale Island
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798325/bathersrefshale-islandFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView license
Landscape.Christiansø by Edvard Weie
Landscape.Christiansø by Edvard Weie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921524/landscapechristianso-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Joseph and Potiphar's Wife
Joseph and Potiphar's Wife
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795225/joseph-and-potiphars-wifeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
The father
The father
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795754/the-fatherFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Paysan taillant un arbre en fleurs
Paysan taillant un arbre en fleurs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804836/paysan-taillant-arbre-fleursFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Peter Hiort Lorenzen, Schleswig state deputy, the artist's brother-in-law
Peter Hiort Lorenzen, Schleswig state deputy, the artist's brother-in-law
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804487/peter-hiort-lorenzen-schleswig-state-deputy-the-artists-brother-in-lawFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Arrangement, gray jar, apples, bananas
Arrangement, gray jar, apples, bananas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800482/arrangement-gray-jar-apples-bananasFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Route à Villeneuve-les-Avignon
Route à Villeneuve-les-Avignon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804578/route-villeneuve-les-avignonFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
The Nîmes route by Henri Doucet
The Nîmes route by Henri Doucet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922100/the-nimes-routeFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nature morte.Apples, leeks, bananas, and green jar by Karl Isakson
Nature morte.Apples, leeks, bananas, and green jar by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924340/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Mrs Bertha Brandstrup by Karl Isakson
Portrait of Mrs Bertha Brandstrup by Karl Isakson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922888/portrait-mrs-bertha-brandstrupFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Unknown
Unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798309/unknownFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist Facebook story template
Music playlist Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098985/music-playlist-facebook-story-templateView license
Lark spores by Anna Syberg
Lark spores by Anna Syberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924359/lark-sporesFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
Trees on Christianshavns Vold by Edvard Weie
Trees on Christianshavns Vold by Edvard Weie
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924365/trees-christianshavns-vold-edvard-weieFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Seated female model
Seated female model
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800531/seated-female-modelFree Image from public domain license
Music playlist poster template
Music playlist poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098986/music-playlist-poster-templateView license
Self portrait
Self portrait
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800520/self-portraitFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
The painter Agnes Paulsen, the artist's sister
The painter Agnes Paulsen, the artist's sister
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800853/the-painter-agnes-paulsen-the-artists-sisterFree Image from public domain license