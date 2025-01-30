rawpixel
Cecilie Margrethe Petersen, born Købke, the artist's sister by Christen Købke
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Johanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Inger Margrethe Høyen, born Schrøder.The art historian N.L.Høyen's mother by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923005/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
View from the Loft of the Grain Store at the Bakery in the Citadel of Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920865/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435473/hygge-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView license
An old sailor by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink mobile wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710242/vintage-woman-pink-mobile-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame mobile wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708113/pink-gold-frame-mobile-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921993/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry studio logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10906165/jewelry-studio-logo-template-editable-textView license
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry studio logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903069/jewelry-studio-logo-template-editable-textView license
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923095/the-animal-painter-cdgebauer-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Hygge lifestyle Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12905631/hygge-lifestyle-instagram-post-templateView license
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923144/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912965/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920553/rocks-and-turbulent-lakecapri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912835/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A senior couple
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14916716/senior-coupleView license
Part of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924408/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912770/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912775/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman word, equal rights protest remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940227/woman-word-equal-rights-protest-remix-editable-designView license
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923083/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic spiritual woman background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513384/aesthetic-spiritual-woman-backgroundView license
The Painter C.W. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922492/the-painter-cw-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Business partners shaking hands in agreement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912757/business-partners-shaking-hands-agreementView license
The Transept of Aarhus Cathedral by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922545/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license