Mounted, richly equipped soldier (Deli?), profile to left;sword and club at side, eagle's wings on helmet, shield and lance;the horse's head and forebody covered with the whole skin of a lionOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstFree for Personal and Business usePublic Domain 