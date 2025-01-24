Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagecatcrosschrist carryingchristian crossvintage catchristian oil paintings public domaincat vintage art public domain1498 to 1501Christ carrying the cross by Gian Francesco De MaineriOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1038 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4724 x 5459 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFinding faith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12031237/finding-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist Bearing the Crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086344/christ-bearing-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14437811/book-cover-templateView licenseChrist Taking Leave of His Mother by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184923/christ-taking-leave-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459840/love-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseChrist carrying the cross, Cecco Del Caravaggiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899675/christ-carrying-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770107/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChrist Carrying the Cross, with the Crucifixion; The Resurrection, with the Pilgrims of Emmaus by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086819/image-resurrection-gerard-david-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030335/finding-faith-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFragment of christ carrying the crosshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896907/fragment-christ-carrying-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763338/finding-faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSt.Michael with the dragon by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920474/stmichael-with-the-dragonFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11939674/love-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVirgin and Child in a Nichehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085625/virgin-and-child-nicheFree Image from public domain licenseFinding faith blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12030333/finding-faith-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChrist as a man of sorrows, standing with raised handshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8766371/christ-man-sorrows-standing-with-raised-handsFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001397/ash-wednesday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseArchangel Gabriel; The Virgin Annunciate by Gerard Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612543/archangel-gabriel-the-virgin-annunciate-gerard-davidFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763364/ash-wednesday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKristus kantaa ristia (1890 - 1895) by Albert Edelfelt. Original public domain image from Finnish National Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16201041/image-jesus-christ-cross-personFree Image from public domain licensePope's quote Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14633174/popes-quote-facebook-post-templateView licenseJohn the Baptist being carried to Zacharias by Francesco Granaccihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9668120/john-the-baptist-being-carried-zacharias-francesco-granacciFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001398/ash-wednesday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe worship of kings by Hugo Van Der Goeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922199/the-worship-kingsFree Image from public domain licenseWe love Jesus poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCarrying the cross, Hans Von Aachenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8896810/carrying-the-crossFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe holy family with saint francis and john the baptisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897305/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReligion quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630199/religion-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMiniature altarpiece.Triptych with Christ's Passionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812854/miniature-altarpiecetriptych-with-christs-passionFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Annunciation by Alesso di Benozzohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087716/the-annunciation-alesso-benozzoFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459838/trust-jesus-instagram-post-templateView licenseMedal: Giovanni de'Medici delle Bande Nerehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8273932/medal-giovanni-demedici-delle-bande-nereFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001400/ash-wednesday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseSaint John the baptist bearing witness. Original public domain image from The MET. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16207145/image-jesus-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040045/spiritual-poster-templateView licenseChrist in limbo, Francesco Morandinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8897273/christ-limboFree Image from public domain licenseExorcism poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039507/exorcism-poster-templateView licenseMadonna and childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8898695/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain license