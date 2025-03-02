rawpixel
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Cecilie Margrethe Petersen, born Købke, the artist's sister by Christen Købke
Victorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable design
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
In the priest's garden. Christiansø, vintage illustration by Edvard Weie. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Johanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købke
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of the artist's wife, Susanne Cecilie née Købke
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
Monet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købke
Monet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
Monet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
A View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købke
Monet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
Susanne Købke, born Ryder, the artist's sister-in-law
Gustav Klimt's The Kiss, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
An old sailor by Christen Købke
Art museum poster template, editable text and design
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
