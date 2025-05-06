Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingweddingfacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainMasquerade.Intermediate by C. A. LorentzenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 953 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4020 x 3191 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNewlywed dancing remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004156/newlywed-dancing-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Happy Shipwreck, Act IV, Scene 6https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804059/the-happy-shipwreck-act-iv-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseGroup of young adults outdoors using smartphones together and chillinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14901119/group-young-adults-outdoors-using-smartphones-together-and-chillingView licenseThe Pledged Peasant, Act II, Scene 8https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804336/the-pledged-peasant-act-ii-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseMaster Gert Westphaler, 25th stagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804117/master-gert-westphaler-25th-stageFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe honorable Ambition, Act III, Scene 5https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803264/the-honorable-ambition-act-iii-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574213/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMelampe, Act V, Scene 9https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804147/melampe-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseNewlywed rabbit couple digital art editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760445/newlywed-rabbit-couple-digital-art-editable-design-community-remixView licenseThe Republic or The Mean Best, Act III, Scene 10https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803522/the-republic-the-mean-best-act-iii-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531615/bradleys-the-kiss-vintage-man-peacock-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristmas room, 13th scene by C. A. Lorentzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922976/christmas-room-13th-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseFilm reel mockup, editable monotone designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206083/film-reel-mockup-editable-monotone-designView licensePhilosophus udi own Imagination, Act V, Scene 7https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802479/philosophus-udi-own-imagination-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseBunny bride & groom, wedding digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633304/bunny-bride-groom-wedding-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseHenrik and Pernille, Act III, Scene 13https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804010/henrik-and-pernille-act-iii-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSganarel's Journey to the Philosophical Land, scene 9https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802456/sganarels-journey-the-philosophical-land-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseEphemera collage element set, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517103/ephemera-collage-element-set-editable-vintage-designView licenseThe Danish Comedies Ligbägängelse, 5th scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803464/the-danish-comedies-ligbagangelse-5th-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseLove film Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467727/love-film-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWitch Series or Blind Alarm, Act V, Scene 1https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803599/witch-series-blind-alarm-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licensePlutus, Act IV, Scene 4https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802384/plutus-act-iv-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467702/wedding-invitation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDidrik Menschen-Scræk, 20th scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803981/didrik-menschen-scraek-20th-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseWithout Head and Tail, Act II, Scene 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804410/without-head-and-tail-act-ii-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseMarriage anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273245/marriage-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseSiege of Wismar during the Scanian War 1675-79https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803656/siege-wismar-during-the-scanian-war-1675-79Free Image from public domain licenseIndian wedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12378691/indian-wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseJacob von Thyboe, Act V, Scene 11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803795/jacob-von-thyboe-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseWedding photos poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703625/wedding-photos-poster-template-and-designView licenseThe Transfigured Bridegroom, Scene 8https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8748079/the-transfigured-bridegroom-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTribute to Benjamin Franklin by C. A. Lorentzenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923155/tribute-benjamin-franklinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage couple png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8709114/vintage-couple-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseErasmus Montanus, Act III, Scene 3https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803963/erasmus-montanus-act-iii-sceneFree Image from public domain license