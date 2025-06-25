Edit ImageCrop75SaveSaveEdit Imagejohan thomas lundbyelandscape paintingocean paintingpublic domain oil paintingoil painting landscapeocean oil paintingsea side paintingsea vintageStudy of slopes on the south side of Refsnæs by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 740 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4722 x 2910 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPierre-Auguste Renoir's View at Guernsey, vintage nature painting. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833075/png-1883-art-artworkView licenseStudy of a standing cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803349/study-standing-cowFree Image from public domain licenseMythology podcast, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18126486/mythology-podcast-editable-poster-templateView licenseUnknown by Johan Mandelberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924825/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998288/natural-joy-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803639/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery exhibition editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097365/art-gallery-exhibition-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801022/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFaith poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886697/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView from Munkevang over Frederiksborg at sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804335/view-from-munkevang-over-frederiksborg-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055773/kayaking-woman-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802326/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055774/kayaking-woman-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRassdorf's paper mill between Preetz and Plön in Holsteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801988/rassdorfs-paper-mill-between-preetz-and-plon-holsteinFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787432/natural-joy-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseCoastal landscape. Hornbæk by Carl Locherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922406/coastal-landscapehornbaekFree Image from public domain licenseNatural joy quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887297/natural-joy-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseFrigate in a storm with rigged undersails by Carl Dahlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922504/frigate-storm-with-rigged-undersailsFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055776/kayaking-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA landscape with a manor house.Composition by Thorald Læssøehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924457/landscape-with-manor-housecompositionFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060716/kayaking-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEvening atmosphere.Landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802164/evening-atmospherelandscapeFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman background, Monet art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034609/kayaking-woman-background-monet-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800822/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking art remix, woman kayaking . Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057501/kayaking-art-remix-woman-kayaking-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA group of Greek, Armenian and Turkish merchants in a coffee house in Viennahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805217/group-greek-armenian-and-turkish-merchants-coffee-house-viennaFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034107/kayaking-woman-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with a lakehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803531/landscape-with-lakeFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271287/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseEvening landscape at Gentoftehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803198/evening-landscape-gentofteFree Image from public domain licenseKayaking woman, Monet art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9034104/kayaking-woman-monet-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLandscape with farmhouse by a pondhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801380/landscape-with-farmhouse-pondFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271298/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseUnknown by Frederik Vermehrenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923826/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271371/sailing-lessons-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseLandscape in Tyrolhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802417/landscape-tyrolFree Image from public domain licenseFaith Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886699/faith-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA bull, sheep and goats in a landscapehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798918/bull-sheep-and-goats-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271255/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe boys about the gruel by Peter Cramerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924692/the-boys-about-the-gruelFree Image from public domain license