Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingoil lamppublic domain altarprayerportrait of a womanoil painting date1815 portraitartPortrait of Mrs. Gumperd by Christian Albrecht JensenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1048 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6673 x 7643 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAdele Bloch-Bauer portrait background, Gustav Klimt's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552052/png-adult-altar-ancient-historyView licensePortrait of J.C.Dahlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798213/portrait-jcdahlFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763219/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804271/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642129/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseColonel Pauline Hagen by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923072/colonel-pauline-hagenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage famous artwork collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058285/vintage-famous-artwork-collage-element-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWithout Head and Tail, Act II, Scene 2https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804410/without-head-and-tail-act-ii-sceneFree Image from public domain licensePrayer night Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151868/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseMaster Gert Westphaler, 25th stagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804117/master-gert-westphaler-25th-stageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage famous artwork clipart set. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058368/vintage-famous-artwork-clipart-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923097/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote mobile phone wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686264/prayer-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView licenseMelampe, Act V, Scene 9https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804147/melampe-act-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081776/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMathilde Theresia von Irgens-Bergh, née Holsten, the Wife of Mathias Friis von Irgens-Bergh by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922684/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring gold frame sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081775/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804599/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring gold frame, editable design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081778/vermeer-pearl-earring-gold-frame-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe violinist by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923004/the-violinistFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring instant photo frame. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073247/vermeer-pearl-earring-instant-photo-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804468/cathrine-jensen-nee-lorenzen-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licensePrayer meeting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11622515/prayer-meeting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHenrik and Pernille, Act III, Scene 13https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804010/henrik-and-pernille-act-iii-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring paper label. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057814/vermeer-pearl-earring-paper-label-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804656/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseDon't blink poster template, customizable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView licenseA baby baptismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801012/baby-baptismFree Image from public domain licenseASMR video blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13051646/asmr-video-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Danish Comedies Ligbägängelse, 5th scenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803464/the-danish-comedies-ligbagangelse-5th-sceneFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring paper note sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073061/vermeer-pearl-earring-paper-note-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804433/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseThe archaeologist P.O.Brøndstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804567/the-archaeologist-pobrondstedFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial coffee blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027248/special-coffee-blog-banner-templateView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804725/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseInterior from the Immanuel Churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797335/interior-from-the-immanuel-churchFree Image from public domain licenseOld masters flyer template, editable advertisementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView licenseMathias Friis von Irgens-Bergh, chargé d'affaires in Dresdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821944/mathias-friis-von-irgens-bergh-charge-daffaires-dresdenFree Image from public domain license