Inger Margrethe Høyen, born Schrøder.The art historian N.L.Høyen's mother by Christen Købke
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Cecilie Margrethe Petersen, born Købke, the artist's sister by Christen Købke
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Svend Estridsen and Bishop Vilhelm by Wilhelm Marstrand
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
An old sailor by Christen Købke
One of a kind Instagram story template, editable text
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Part of the Dossering near Østerbro, overcast sky by Christen Købke
Vintage Effect
Johanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købke
Street cap editable mockup, fashion design
Portrait of the German painter Wilhelm von Kaulbach by Wilhelm Ferdinand Bendz
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
Men's vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
Senior lifestyle Instagram post template, editable text
Artemis by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Lighting study for Lady Macbeth by Kristian Zahrtmann
Van Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Tree Trunks. by Vilhelm Hammershøi
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Quay in Rouen, rainy weather by Albert Marquet
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
Van Gogh's portrait iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lady's portrait by Jan Victors
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Norwegian coastal party by Carl Frederik Sørensen
