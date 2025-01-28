Edit ImageCrop20SaveSaveEdit Imagecowjohan thomas lundbyebuffalovintagevintage cowlandscapecow paintingswatercolor landscapeLandscape with three lying and three standing cows by Johan Thomas LundbyeOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 578 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3311 x 1595 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAfrican safari background, wild animal digital painthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044069/african-safari-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView licenseStudy magazine from the milking site in Vognserup.Above mainly studies of cows, in the middle i.a.the milking wagon and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924434/photo-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFarm life post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12658348/farm-life-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLying red and black mottled cow by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922033/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCow milk post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12658349/cow-milk-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Various studies of pigs.A study of a pair of horse hooves.A study of a dog's head, and study…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794695/image-dogs-grass-horseFree Image from public domain licenseCow Facebook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875175/cow-facebook-cover-templateView licenseStudy of ox head and recumbent ox, three studies of wooden donkey and coachman and cart by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921701/image-face-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarming vlog blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874984/farming-vlog-blog-banner-templateView licenseCome Bos!.Outside a residence sits a woman with a child reaching towards a cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794825/come-bosoutside-residence-sits-woman-with-child-reaching-towards-cowFree Image from public domain license3D Asian rice farmer, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12393935/asian-rice-farmer-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseThe herd.Illustration for Kaalund's "Fables for Children".See comment from sheet catalogue.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794921/image-horse-cow-animalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mountain landscape background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749976/vintage-mountain-landscape-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStanding red mottled cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794426/standing-red-mottled-cowFree Image from public domain licenseBest employees vote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597584/best-employees-vote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of Ox and two studies of goat heads and one of a lying goathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794805/study-and-two-studies-goat-heads-and-one-lying-goatFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon soccer watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617227/cartoon-soccer-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseStudy of head of wooden ox and of a standing campagnolehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794560/study-head-wooden-and-standing-campagnoleFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661026/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRed cow licking her right hind thigh by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921677/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661437/african-buffalo-animal-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseKnitting Peasant Wife with a Cowhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8746463/knitting-peasant-wife-with-cowFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12559753/achieve-success-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Studies of cows, bulls and calves.T.h.two landscape studies, the upper one with lying cows…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924489/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12616602/image-accessory-adult-animalView licenseStanding bullhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794249/standing-bullFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon bull businessmen watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613634/png-accessory-adult-animalView licenseA Drove of Oxen in the Roman Campagnahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725774/drove-oxen-the-roman-campagnaFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661478/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.Above studies of cows, f.n.landscape with standing and lying cowshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794630/image-cow-animal-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, vintage black bull illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9255708/png-animal-black-collage-elementView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.TVtwo cow's heads, below a sable.Center to right a standing bull, below studies of its legs by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924437/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseCow feed Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12600527/cow-feed-instagram-post-templateView licenseStudy of a standing bull, above pencil study of bull hornshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794291/study-standing-bull-above-pencil-study-bull-hornsFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseA lying and a standing ox by their cart by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923616/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661425/african-buffalo-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseRoaring Cow by Johan Thomas Lundbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924209/roaring-cow-johan-thomas-lundbyeFree Image from public domain licenseAfrican buffalo animal wildlife nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662389/african-buffalo-animal-wildlife-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseStudy magazine from Vognserup.T. v. a shepherd (old Rasmus Larsen) sitting with a dog at a joint.F.o.t.h.a landscape study…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8794581/image-dog-cow-animalFree Image from public domain license