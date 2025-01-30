rawpixel
The artist's wife with two children by Joakim Skovgaard
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Rest in the meadow.The artist's wife and children by Joakim Skovgaard
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Agnete Skovgaard, née Lange, the artist's wife
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Wives and children of a fruit merchant
American Gothic background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Standing male model
American Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
The painter.An artist looks at his work with his wife
American Gothic art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
Two figure studies.Above, a seated woman watching a child at a door;below, a woman with a banner at the piano
American Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Good Samaritan
American Gothic desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
The artist's wife and children in the studio at Charlottenborg by Wilhelm Marstrand
Home buying, DIY paper craft photo, editable design
Mother must read. The artist's wife and child by Viggo Johansen
Family insurance poster template, editable design
Marie Schou, née Hansen, the artist's first wife with her child
Painting tips Instagram post template
Interior with the artist's wife and child by Georg Achen
African family spending time together remix
Crucified man
African family spending time together remix
The Great Supper
Generation gray flyer template, editable text & design
Mountains at Cività d'Antino
African family spending time together remix
Marie gets food
African family spending time together remix
Portraits of husband and wife in prayer
African family spending time together remix
Wife and drinking husband
African family spending time together remix
Rahbek at his wife's deathbed
African family spending time together remix
The artist's wife holding her child by Fritz Syberg
African family spending time together remix
The artist's son, Peter
