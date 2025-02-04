Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageteacherteacher, studentteacher artstudentpublic domain cc0 image chairpublic domain cc0 image studentartpaintingTeacher and student by Axel HelstedOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1192 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3733 x 3758 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLibrary open Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601905/library-open-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA brooder.Self portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801123/brooderself-portraitFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTeaching in the countrysidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801260/teaching-the-countrysideFree Image from public domain licenseCollege library poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597185/college-library-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license"Woe to you scribes"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801228/woe-you-scribesFree Image from public domain licenseTeaching strategies Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596577/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe poet J.P.Jacobsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739106/the-poet-jpjacobsenFree Image from public domain licenseUniversity degrees poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596853/university-degrees-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFather and sonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729052/father-and-sonFree Image from public domain licenseTutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStoneworkers by Axel Jungstedthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922785/stoneworkersFree Image from public domain licenseGraduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseThe novel.Young reading girlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801222/the-novelyoung-reading-girlFree Image from public domain licenseGraduation invitation blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597015/graduation-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseChrist Cures the Lunatic Childhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751184/christ-cures-the-lunatic-childFree Image from public domain licenseClassroom management Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985952/classroom-management-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe tric-trac playershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922330/the-tric-trac-playersFree Image from public domain licenseTeaching Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12829822/teaching-instagram-post-templateView licenseSoldiers by Axel Helstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921811/soldiersFree Image from public domain licenseTeaching strategies Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828654/teaching-strategies-instagram-post-templateView licenseA shop in the countryside by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922281/shop-the-countrysideFree Image from public domain licenseTeaching strategies Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985947/teaching-strategies-facebook-post-templateView licenseTwo seagulls eating a fishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8744435/two-seagulls-eating-fishFree Image from public domain licenseFuture generation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596779/future-generation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe dog and the beehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729270/the-dog-and-the-beeFree Image from public domain licenseGraduation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694137/graduation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTwo sons at their mother's deathbedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739762/two-sons-their-mothers-deathbedFree Image from public domain licenseGraduation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597979/graduation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseItalian priest with his pupilhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736638/italian-priest-with-his-pupilFree Image from public domain licenseEducation quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687212/education-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseEvicted Tenants by Erik Henningsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922570/evicted-tenantsFree Image from public domain licenseGraduation Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694135/graduation-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMen's portrait by Bartholomeus Van Der Helsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924681/mens-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseGraduation Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12694141/graduation-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Battle of Isted on 25 July 1850https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802087/the-battle-isted-july-1850Free Image from public domain licenseGraduation message Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13507617/graduation-message-instagram-post-templateView licenseStreet life in Romehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805599/street-life-romeFree Image from public domain licenseFuture leader activities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12591981/future-leader-activities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknown by C. O. Zeuthenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924322/unknownFree Image from public domain license