Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingpeople oilpaintingfridolin johansenprayerfacepersoncrossService in a church on Mors by Fridolin JohansenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 974 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4514 x 3663 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseA baby baptismhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801012/baby-baptismFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licenseLandscape from Mors by Fridolin Johansenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921610/landscape-from-morsFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of a Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799123/the-interior-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA hall in the Doge's Palace in Venicehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804606/hall-the-doges-palace-veniceFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe lower church of the monastery of San Benedetto in Subiaco by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923173/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe interior of a churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805277/the-interior-churchFree Image from public domain licenseDear God poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView licenseThe interior of S. Bavo in Haarlem.View through the main nave of the church towards the choir by Isaak Van Nickelenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924686/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePrayer quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685632/prayer-quote-poster-templateView licenseInterior of the Capella Palatina in Palermo, Italy by Martinus Rørbyehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924721/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794813/museum-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe establishment of the Royal Library, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923132/the-establishment-the-royal-libraryallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseNapoleon illustration editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14858368/napoleon-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView licenseThe interior of Sint Gertrudiskerk in Bergen op Zoom by Gerard Houckgeesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924581/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChurch worship service Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827210/church-worship-service-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe south aisle in the cathedral in Lund, seen towards the choirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802035/the-south-aisle-the-cathedral-lund-seen-towards-the-choirFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe establishment of schools, Allegory by Nicolai Abildgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923156/the-establishment-schoolsallegoryFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794815/museum-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of a five-nave Catholic churchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805215/the-interior-five-nave-catholic-churchFree Image from public domain licenseOffice warriors Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11443301/office-warriors-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Supperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8812747/the-supperFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhism quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762265/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe interior of the Pantheon in Rome by Giovanni Paolo Panninihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922454/the-interior-the-pantheon-romeFree Image from public domain licenseGrow in grace Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685778/grow-grace-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Vestibule of Christiansborg Palacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727240/the-vestibule-christiansborg-palaceFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior of the Portuguese Synagogue in Amsterdam (1680) by Emanuel de Wittehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731376/interior-the-portuguese-synagogue-amsterdam-1680-emanuel-witteFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe interior of the Oude Kerk in Amsterdam during a sermonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798233/the-interior-the-oude-kerk-amsterdam-during-sermonFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseThe Interior of Roskilde Cathedral by Ditlev Martenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920606/the-interior-roskilde-cathedralFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChristian VIII and Caroline Amalie's anointing in Frederiksborg Palace Church on 28 June 1840 by Sophus Schackhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922910/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license