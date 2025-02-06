Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagejutlandcountryside oil paintingpaintingpersonartbuildingvintagenatureJutland landscape. Clear day in May by Christian Mourier PetersenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1001 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4243 x 3540 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVan Gogh's city background, editable famous painting collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059846/png-apartment-art-backgroundView licenseWest Jutland landscape with drifting clouds.Fall by Niels Bjerrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924324/west-jutland-landscape-with-drifting-cloudsfallFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's city collage, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059845/van-goghs-city-collage-editable-famous-painting-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinter evening in Ribe by Johan Rohdehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921612/winter-evening-ribeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting collage, editable vintage artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059540/png-apartment-art-backgroundView licenseHeath landscape. Fall by Christian Mourier Petersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923026/heath-landscapefallFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11446716/countryside-trip-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOn the outskirts of the village of Vejby.Lundbye sits by the roadside and draws by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924453/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVacation Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774929/vacation-instagram-post-templateView licenseSummer nighthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800689/summer-nightFree Image from public domain licenseSolitude inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049393/solitude-inspiration-templateView licenseA house on Alheden by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923099/house-alhedenFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058178/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWinter evening in Ribe by Johan Rohde. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233138/image-person-art-houseFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058990/vincent-van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWest Jutland Church, No.Viumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795555/west-jutland-church-noviumFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape with haystackshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800486/landscape-with-haystacksFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseFrederikke von Scholten, F. Arendrup, the artist's mother-in-law by Christian Mourier Petersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923238/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNature holiday Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774899/nature-holiday-facebook-post-templateView licenseRosenborg Castle seen from the gardenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805027/rosenborg-castle-seen-from-the-gardenFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563466/motivation-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpring in Hals by L. A. Ringhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923028/spring-halsFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563467/motivation-quote-poster-templateView licenseEvening passion by Marius Hammannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924509/evening-passionFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563468/motivation-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseMountain landscape with a river and a bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798170/mountain-landscape-with-river-and-bridgeFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740179/countryside-trip-instagram-post-templateView licenseOutside a farmhouse.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8725779/outside-farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseOn the outskirts of the village of Vejby.Lundbye sits by the roadside and draws by P. C. Skovgaard. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16413230/image-paper-scenery-personFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView licenseHenriette Petersen, born Philipsen, wife of customs inspector Michael Christian Petersenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803661/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948094/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA stream at a steep placehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804265/stream-steep-placeFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894352/van-gogh-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797187/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseMotivation quote inspiration templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13049404/motivation-quote-inspiration-templateView licenseA stranger asks for directions in the farmhouse on the heath by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923213/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license