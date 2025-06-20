Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain sleep vintagepublic domain oil paintingssleeping paintingoil paintingsleep paintingfacewoodpersonA satyr stalks a sleeping nymph.Antiope by Toussaint GeltonOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 861 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4488 x 6255 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSleep clinic poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586496/sleep-clinic-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA penitent Magdalenehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800257/penitent-magdaleneFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licenseThe Scholar and Deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805414/the-scholar-and-deathFree Image from public domain licenseSleep clinic Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586503/sleep-clinic-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTobias and the angel by Toussaint Geltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924922/tobias-and-the-angel-toussaint-geltonFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546705/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJuno, Minerva and Venus with Cupidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805162/juno-minerva-and-venus-with-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseSleep clinic Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623681/sleep-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe young Tobias and the angel by Toussaint Geltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922234/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSleep clinic blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11586483/sleep-clinic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseParis at Helena's is surprised by Menelaus by Toussaint Geltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922814/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSleeping woman, UFO Starry Night art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046161/sleeping-woman-ufo-starry-night-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNymphs in the bathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800305/nymphs-the-bathFree Image from public domain licenseUFO surreal escapism desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9046167/ufo-surreal-escapism-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBathing nymphshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805018/bathing-nymphsFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery events Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546702/art-gallery-events-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe nymph Syrinx is pursued by Pan by Toussaint Geltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921411/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe dying Procrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805064/the-dying-procrisFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098919/eyelash-extension-facebook-story-templateView licenseSleeping Venus with Cupid watched by satyrs. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412985/sleeping-venus-with-cupid-watched-satyrs-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098920/eyelash-extension-poster-templateView licenseSleeping Venus with Cupid watched by satyrshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921497/sleeping-venus-with-cupid-watched-satyrsFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSleeping nymphhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805109/sleeping-nymphFree Image from public domain licenseEyelash extension blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13098917/eyelash-extension-blog-banner-templateView licenseAt night, Paris abducts Helena in a shiphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797511/night-paris-abducts-helena-shipFree Image from public domain licenseLip filer injections Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12774984/lip-filer-injections-facebook-post-templateView licenseIt killed Adonishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799080/killed-adonisFree Image from public domain licenseEye test Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775722/eye-test-facebook-post-templateView licenseAn assembly of gods by Jan Van Haensbergenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924337/assembly-godsFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseSoldiers enter a farmhouse by Pieter Coddehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924642/soldiers-enter-farmhouseFree Image from public domain licenseMan listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790344/man-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseBattle with Amazons by Hans Jordaenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924124/battle-with-amazonsFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785638/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseElijah's sacrificehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805962/elijahs-sacrificeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman working on laptop , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790336/woman-working-laptop-editable-oil-paintingView licenseCain by Julius Paulsenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921614/cainFree Image from public domain license