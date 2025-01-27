rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Christ is betrayed and arrested in Gethsemane by Jacob Jordaens
Save
Edit Image
gethsemanejacob jordaenspeople betrayedchristfacepersonartman
Faith quote poster template
Faith quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762252/faith-quote-poster-templateView license
The Betrayal of Christ by Jacob Jordaens
The Betrayal of Christ by Jacob Jordaens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9691033/the-betrayal-christ-jacob-jordaensFree Image from public domain license
Religion quote poster template
Religion quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762201/religion-quote-poster-templateView license
Christ blesses the children."Let the little children come unto me" by Jacob Jordaens
Christ blesses the children."Let the little children come unto me" by Jacob Jordaens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922239/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
Christmas eve mass blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14459974/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-templateView license
Christ in Gethsemane, Carlo Dolci
Christ in Gethsemane, Carlo Dolci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920115/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Jesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258890/jesus-christ-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Christ's crowning of thorns by Hendrick Ter Brugghen
Christ's crowning of thorns by Hendrick Ter Brugghen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924948/christs-crowning-thornsFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas poster template, editable text & design
Merry Christmas poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11252513/merry-christmas-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaard
Christ in the realm of the dead by Joakim Skovgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920718/christ-the-realm-the-deadFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257915/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz. Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233135/image-christ-angel-faceFree Image from public domain license
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
We love Jesus poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10686639/love-jesus-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Construction of Copenhagen's Dock in the Reign of Christian VI by Nicolai Abildgaard
The Construction of Copenhagen's Dock in the Reign of Christian VI by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922678/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
Jesus Christ ascension blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257921/jesus-christ-ascension-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Christ in Emmaus by Antonio Circignano
Christ in Emmaus by Antonio Circignano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921505/christ-emmausFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Jesus Christ ascension Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257923/jesus-christ-ascension-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz
Christ in Gethsemane by Frans Schwartz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921628/christ-gethsemaneFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257924/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Baptism of Christ by Frantz Cleyn
The Presentation of Christ in the Temple, and the Baptism of Christ by Frantz Cleyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923524/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
Jesus fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
The Holy Spirit, angels and the Virgin Mary with Saints Markus, Stanislaus Kostka (with the child), Aloysius Gonzaga and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924612/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
Christian youth camp poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11560595/christian-youth-camp-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Susanna and the Elders by Jacob Jordaens
Susanna and the Elders by Jacob Jordaens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924853/susanna-and-the-eldersFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & design
Christmas eve mass blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257911/christmas-eve-mass-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
In the Tub by Christian Krohg
In the Tub by Christian Krohg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921230/the-tubFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
Jesus Christ collage art, colorful gradient shape tape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258888/jesus-christ-collage-art-colorful-gradient-shape-tape-editable-designView license
Jesus is arrested in the night in the garden of Gethsemane. Engraving by A. Reindel after H. Füger.
Jesus is arrested in the night in the garden of Gethsemane. Engraving by A. Reindel after H. Füger.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13973768/image-face-jesus-christ-personFree Image from public domain license
Spirituality & faith poster template, editable text and design
Spirituality & faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036413/spirituality-faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Christ on the Mount of Olives with Three Apostles; Saints Stephen and Lawrence by Unidentified artist
Christ on the Mount of Olives with Three Apostles; Saints Stephen and Lawrence by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265753/photo-image-background-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Jesus is risen Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257908/jesus-risen-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Christian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaard
Christian IV on the "Trinity" in the battle of Kolberger Heide 1644 by Nicolai Abildgaard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923148/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Faith quote Facebook story template
Faith quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632083/faith-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Christ for Pilate by Rembrandt van Rijn
Christ for Pilate by Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924604/christ-for-pilateFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template, editable text
Merry Christmas Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11251967/merry-christmas-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Doomsday by Cornelis De Vos
Doomsday by Cornelis De Vos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922246/doomsdayFree Image from public domain license
Jesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media design
Jesus is risen Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257910/jesus-risen-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Christ heals at the pool of Bethesda by Dirck Van Delen
Christ heals at the pool of Bethesda by Dirck Van Delen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924463/christ-heals-the-pool-bethesdaFree Image from public domain license
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
Christian community poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045491/christian-community-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Arrest of Christ (1710 - 1727) by Aert de Gelder
The Arrest of Christ (1710 - 1727) by Aert de Gelder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13744769/the-arrest-christ-1710-1727-aert-gelderFree Image from public domain license