rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Marble candelabra, decorated with bull's heads by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Save
Edit Image
candelabrapillarcolumn engravingmarble columnvintagegiovanni battista piranesipiranesiart
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558898/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Same candelabra as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
Same candelabra as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814103/same-candelabra-the-previous-issue-seen-from-different-angleFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558325/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923113/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558719/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Same vase as in the previous issue, seen from below
Same vase as in the previous issue, seen from below
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813915/same-vase-the-previous-issue-seen-from-belowFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558893/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Candelabrum from the Palazzo Salviati acquired and reconstructed by the artist for his tomb by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Candelabrum from the Palazzo Salviati acquired and reconstructed by the artist for his tomb by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922604/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558891/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Perspective view of one of the candelabra depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Perspective view of one of the candelabra depicted in the preceding etching by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922613/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Base for a candelabra, with a merman flanked by serpents and goat heads
Base for a candelabra, with a merman flanked by serpents and goat heads
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813717/base-for-candelabra-with-merman-flanked-serpents-and-goat-headsFree Image from public domain license
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Same candelabra, the so-called Newdigate candelabra, as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
Same candelabra, the so-called Newdigate candelabra, as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813731/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Marble trireme on an ornamented plinth
Marble trireme on an ornamented plinth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813812/marble-trireme-ornamented-plinthFree Image from public domain license
Column architecture
Column architecture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997298/column-architectureView license
Marble candelabra
Marble candelabra
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8751013/marble-candelabraFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558676/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Candelabra, a vase and two urns
Candelabra, a vase and two urns
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821781/candelabra-vase-and-two-urnsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
Vintage arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696505/vintage-arch-pillar-background-editable-green-vintage-frameView license
Same marble tripod as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
Same marble tripod as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813840/same-marble-tripod-the-previous-issue-seen-from-different-angleFree Image from public domain license
Vintage arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
Vintage arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696504/vintage-arch-pillar-background-editable-green-vintage-frameView license
Large marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigenia
Large marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigenia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813830/large-marble-vase-decorated-with-relief-depicting-the-sacrifice-iphigeniaFree Image from public domain license
Blue arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
Blue arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696507/blue-arch-pillar-background-editable-green-vintage-frameView license
One of two identical altars dedicated to Apollo with Greek key motif around the rim and Medusa heads on the bowl, found in…
One of two identical altars dedicated to Apollo with Greek key motif around the rim and Medusa heads on the bowl, found in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750909/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Blue arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
Blue arch pillar background, editable green vintage frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696508/blue-arch-pillar-background-editable-green-vintage-frameView license
Marble relief in the Aldobrandini garden near SS.Domenico e Sisto on Monte Magna, Naples
Marble relief in the Aldobrandini garden near SS.Domenico e Sisto on Monte Magna, Naples
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813919/image-person-art-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Green vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixel
Green vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696471/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Marble vases
Marble vases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814115/marble-vasesFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixel
Blue vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696475/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813810/image-animal-leaves-birdFree Image from public domain license
Blue vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixel
Blue vintage woman background, editable Greek pillars frame, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696491/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Marble sarcophagus in the courtyard of Pallazzo Orsini, near the Theater of Marcellus
Marble sarcophagus in the courtyard of Pallazzo Orsini, near the Theater of Marcellus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821638/image-person-art-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
Editable architectural antique pillar design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15558047/editable-architectural-antique-pillar-design-element-setView license
Large marble vase in the courtyard at S. Cecilia in Trastevere
Large marble vase in the courtyard at S. Cecilia in Trastevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813755/large-marble-vase-the-courtyard-cecilia-trastevereFree Image from public domain license
Greek ancient column pillar design element set, editable design
Greek ancient column pillar design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239416/greek-ancient-column-pillar-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Marble candelabrum found at Hadrian's Villa
Marble candelabrum found at Hadrian's Villa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750976/marble-candelabrum-found-hadrians-villaFree Image from public domain license
Greek ancient column pillar design element set, editable design
Greek ancient column pillar design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239466/greek-ancient-column-pillar-design-element-set-editable-designView license
The same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from below
The same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from below
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750919/the-same-vase-depicted-the-preceding-etching-seen-from-belowFree Image from public domain license