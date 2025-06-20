Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Image1825facepersonartvintagepublic domainadultwomenColonel Pauline Hagen by Christian Albrecht JensenOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 937 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4999 x 6403 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804651/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804271/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseThe violinist by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923004/the-violinistFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801406/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Mrs. Gumperd by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923002/portrait-mrs-gumperdFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCathrine Jensen, née Lorenzen, the artist's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804468/cathrine-jensen-nee-lorenzen-the-artists-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseUnknown by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923097/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseMaria Magdalena Jensen, née Jessen, the artist's mother by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924947/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAdelheid Berlin, Grosserer Lippmann Berlin's wifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813199/adelheid-berlin-grosserer-lippmann-berlins-wifeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMathilde Theresia von Irgens-Bergh, née Holsten, the Wife of Mathias Friis von Irgens-Bergh by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922684/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLieutenant Colonel Johan Philip Weilbach, Maker of Sails, Flags and Compasseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727588/lieutenant-colonel-johan-philip-weilbach-maker-sails-flags-and-compassesFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHistorian and Prime Minister Ove Mallinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727253/historian-and-prime-minister-ove-mallingFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804599/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642068/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe archaeologist P.O.Brøndstedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804567/the-archaeologist-pobrondstedFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion background, pink vintage design, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647445/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804433/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804656/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding gift, Christmas collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633419/vintage-woman-holding-gift-christmas-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseSelf portraithttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804725/self-portraitFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMathias Friis von Irgens-Bergh, chargé d'affaires in Dresdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8821944/mathias-friis-von-irgens-bergh-charge-daffaires-dresdenFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of J.C.Dahlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798213/portrait-jcdahlFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTheater painter Troels Lund by Christian Albrecht Jensenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923069/theater-painter-troels-lundFree Image from public domain license