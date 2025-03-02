rawpixel
Susanne Elisabeth Holm, the painter's first fiancée by Jens Holm
Portrait of Susanne Elisabeth Holm, called Julie, Juel's first fiancée
Woman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Poul Johan Schouw, Governor of the East Indies by Jens Juel
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait draft of the same as on the recto (Susanne Elisabeth Holm, called Julie), en face
Morning. vintage woman painting by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Conference councilor Debora Fabritius de Tengnagel, née Cloppenburg
Seated female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Anna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Washing hair, vintage illustration by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Anna Elisabeth Battier, born Storp by Jens Juel
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Cecilie Marie Elisabeth Schouw, nee Bagge, Poul Johan Schouw's wife by Jens Juel
Girl in white with factory chimneys and flowers, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Countess Caroline Schimmelmann (?)
Portrait of Louise Augusta
Female model, vintage illustration by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Portrait of Miss Niedlich and Mrs. Schmidt
Susanne by Oluf Hartmann
Privy Councilor Henrik Hielmstierne by Jens Juel
Frederik VI as crown prince
The painter Michael Gehrmann (?) by Jens Juel
The coppersmith J.F.Clemens
Unknown
Catherine II of Russia in coronation dress by Vigilius Eriksen
Unknown
Johann Jacob Frølich d.æ.
Countess Anna Joachima Danneskiold-Laurvigen, née Ahlefeldt, painted in her 74th year by Jens Juel
