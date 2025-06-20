rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Castel dell'Ovo in Naples by Christen Købke
Save
Edit Image
christen kobkefortressnaplesnaples paintingpaintingspublic domainpublic domain oil paintingromanticism
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
Sci-fi book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788565/sci-fi-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købke
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923083/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Christening ceremony Instagram post template, editable design and text
Christening ceremony Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14538174/christening-ceremonyView license
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Kobke. Original public domain image from Statens…
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Kobke. Original public domain image from Statens…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16233120/image-background-paper-sceneryFree Image from public domain license
Religious cult poster template
Religious cult poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView license
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Online bible poster template
Online bible poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView license
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923144/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Positivity quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300096/positivity-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Unknown by Christen Købke
Unknown by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920799/unknown-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Last summer poster template
Last summer poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131720/last-summer-poster-templateView license
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920553/rocks-and-turbulent-lakecapri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Love stories poster template
Love stories poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131773/love-stories-poster-templateView license
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923530/view-near-copenhagen-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Witches poster template
Witches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView license
Part of the Dossering near Østerbro, overcast sky by Christen Købke
Part of the Dossering near Østerbro, overcast sky by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920082/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Exorcism poster template
Exorcism poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13131969/exorcism-poster-templateView license
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote blog banner template
Poetry quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Roof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købke
Roof Ridge of Frederiksborg Castle with View of Lake, Town and Forest by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921053/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Love quote blog banner template
Love quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630399/love-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
An old sailor by Christen Købke
An old sailor by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Soothing music, editable poster template
Soothing music, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18115426/soothing-music-editable-poster-templateView license
Johanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købke
Johanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922490/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Funeral home blog banner template
Funeral home blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274168/funeral-home-blog-banner-templateView license
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
80s music single cover template, editable design
80s music single cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14852508/80s-music-single-cover-template-editable-designView license
The Garden Gate of the Artist's Home at Blegdammen by Christen Købke
The Garden Gate of the Artist's Home at Blegdammen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924863/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685707/light-fire-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Aerial study by Christen Købke
Aerial study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924777/aerial-study-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Funeral service blog banner template
Funeral service blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13274049/funeral-service-blog-banner-templateView license
Study of Clouds by Christen Købke
Study of Clouds by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923426/study-clouds-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Native American day blog banner template
Native American day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668088/native-american-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922356/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Album cover poster template
Album cover poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535850/album-cover-poster-templateView license
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mexican restaurant voucher template
Mexican restaurant voucher template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14434817/mexican-restaurant-voucher-templateView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921852/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license