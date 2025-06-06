rawpixel
The animal painter C.D.Gebauer by Christen Købke
portrait vintage paintingromanticismpublic domain portrait paintingoil portraitmale portrait oil paintings artanimalfaceperson
Quality checked Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView license
Decorative painter Georg Christian Hilker by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922916/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
An old sailor by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922989/old-sailor-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Religious cult poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987015/religious-cult-poster-templateView license
The animal painter Christian Holm by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922970/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Tea party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Susanne Cecilie Købke, born Købke, the artist's wife by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922983/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Cooking for beginners Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView license
Captain Lieutenant of the Navy D. Christen Schifter Feilberg by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922990/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Kikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView license
Rocks and turbulent lake.Capri by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920553/rocks-and-turbulent-lakecapri-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Online bible poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12987063/online-bible-poster-templateView license
Portrait of the Artist's Mother, Cecilia Margrethe Købke, née Petersen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922732/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Frederiksborg Castle.Party at Møntbroen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920575/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Travel quote Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18666655/travel-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View from Dossering at Sortedamssøen towards Nørrebro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924953/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Part of the bay of Naples with Vesuvius in the background by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923083/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ida Thiele, later married Wilde, as a child by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921993/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of a Street in Østerbro outside Copenhagen. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924715/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
View Near Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923530/view-near-copenhagen-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832604/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
View of Copenhagen seen from Dosseringen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920127/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
View from a Window in Toldbodvej Looking Towards the Citadel in Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922490/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Man by Jan van Ravesteyn. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832576/portrait-man-jan-van-ravesteyn-digitally-enhanced-rawpixelView license
Part of the northern Kastelsbro.Study by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923144/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
PNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView license
A View of Lake Sortedam from Dosseringen Looking towards the Suburb Nørrebro outside Copenhagen by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922460/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView license
Part of the bay at Kalkbrænderiet seen from the Strandpromenade to the north.Quiet summer afternoon by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924408/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Witches poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13132027/witches-poster-templateView license
Johanne Pløyen, born Bachmann by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924405/johanne-ployen-born-bachmann-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage vibes Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775597/vintage-vibes-facebook-post-templateView license
The Painter C.W. by Christen Købke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922492/the-painter-cw-christen-kobkeFree Image from public domain license