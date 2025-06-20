Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagehans smidthpublic domain oil paintingbirdanimalpersonartbuildingvintageUnknown by Hans SmidthOriginal public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 732 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5333 x 3251 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHand holding butterfly , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12786326/hand-holding-butterfly-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA shop in the countryside by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922281/shop-the-countrysideFree Image from public domain licenseVintage people remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12803726/vintage-people-remixView licenseA house on Alheden by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923099/house-alhedenFree Image from public domain licenseSummer quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767105/summer-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseHouse with chicken coop by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924727/house-with-chicken-coopFree Image from public domain licensePink parrot over the pool, editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785720/pink-parrot-over-the-pool-editable-oil-paintingView licenseJutland heath landscape with the artist's windscreen by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923054/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePink parrot over the pool, editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790407/pink-parrot-over-the-pool-editable-oil-paintingView licenseA stranger asks for directions in the farmhouse on the heath by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923213/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTea party Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14767178/tea-party-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804343/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUnknown by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924748/unknownFree Image from public domain licensePet parrot Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740593/pet-parrot-instagram-story-templateView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8805285/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding flower png, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580622/png-adult-altar-angelView licenseWest Jutland Church, No.Viumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8795555/west-jutland-church-noviumFree Image from public domain licensePink propeller plane , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785570/pink-propeller-plane-editable-oil-paintingView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804598/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Van Gogh's famous painting design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058178/editable-van-goghs-famous-painting-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHeath landscape with a day wagon by Hans Smidthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923014/heath-landscape-with-day-wagonFree Image from public domain licenseVincent van Gogh's famous painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058990/vincent-van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA stream at a steep placehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804265/stream-steep-placeFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800888/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseSir.Søren's deathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804328/sirsorens-deathFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseUnknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8807691/unknownFree Image from public domain licenseHand holding butterfly , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790339/hand-holding-butterfly-editable-oil-paintingView licenseIn a third class railway compartmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804194/third-class-railway-compartmentFree Image from public domain licenseProtect Our Forest Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768817/protect-our-forest-instagram-story-templateView licenseForest at sunsethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804518/forest-sunsetFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseUnknown by P. C. Skovgaardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8920482/unknown-skovgaardFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseThe canoe map to Fussingøhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804374/the-canoe-map-fussingoFree Image from public domain licenseSelf-love podcast blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13099465/self-love-podcast-blog-banner-templateView licenseWinter landscape with a frozen streamhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8804775/winter-landscape-with-frozen-streamFree Image from public domain license