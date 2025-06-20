rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Madonna with Child and two founders by Vincenzo Catena
Save
Edit Image
pigmadonnapublic domain oil paintinganimalfacewoodpersonart
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
Raphael's Madonna del Granduca element, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082133/png-art-baby-blueView license
Madonna and Child with Four Saints (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Vincenzo di Biagio Catena and After Giovanni Bellini
Madonna and Child with Four Saints (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Vincenzo di Biagio Catena and After Giovanni Bellini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149734/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame mockup element, vintage editable design with Virgin and Child painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820100/png-art-artwork-babyView license
Madonna and Child
Madonna and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798335/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Mother with child, vintage illustrtion by Mikulas Galanda. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829473/png-adult-affection-artView license
Christ and the Women of Canaan by Rocco Marconi
Christ and the Women of Canaan by Rocco Marconi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933036/christ-and-the-women-canaan-rocco-marconiFree Image from public domain license
Pets blog banner template
Pets blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12776046/pets-blog-banner-templateView license
Madonna and Child between saints by Francesco Menzocchi
Madonna and Child between saints by Francesco Menzocchi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8924412/madonna-and-child-between-saintsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
Christmas eve mass Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687108/christmas-eve-mass-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Madonna and Child
Madonna and Child
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085600/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain license
World pig day blog banner template
World pig day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408533/world-pig-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Madonna and Child with the Young St. John and Two Angels (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Formerly attributed to Raffaello…
Madonna and Child with the Young St. John and Two Angels (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Formerly attributed to Raffaello…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149858/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView license
A lady seals a letter
A lady seals a letter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803654/lady-seals-letterFree Image from public domain license
Pet sitter service Instagram post template
Pet sitter service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13141830/pet-sitter-service-instagram-post-templateView license
The Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrari
The Holy Family with an Angel (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Baldassare Carrari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149517/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Motherhood poster template, editable text and design
Motherhood poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529735/motherhood-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child, surrounded by saints and angels, Andrea Da Firenze
Madonna and Child, surrounded by saints and angels, Andrea Da Firenze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923236/photo-image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Motherhood Instagram post template, editable text
Motherhood Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768949/motherhood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Jacopo del Sellaio
Madonna Adoring the Child (ca. 1485 (Renaissance)) by Workshop of Jacopo del Sellaio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149509/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Farm & kids book blog banner template
Farm & kids book blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408574/farm-kids-book-blog-banner-templateView license
The Nativity (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to the Pseudo Granacci
The Nativity (ca. 1500 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to the Pseudo Granacci
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149687/the-nativity-ca-1500-renaissance-attributed-the-pseudo-granacciFree Image from public domain license
Motherhood Instagram story template, editable text
Motherhood Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529740/motherhood-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Holy Family with Saints John the Baptist and Jerome (1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by Giampietro Silvio
The Holy Family with Saints John the Baptist and Jerome (1520-1525 (Renaissance)) by Giampietro Silvio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150372/image-animal-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Pet insurance Instagram post template
Pet insurance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13141739/pet-insurance-instagram-post-templateView license
Madonna and Child with Saints (ca. 1510-1515 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco di Bosio Zaganelliand or and…
Madonna and Child with Saints (ca. 1510-1515 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco di Bosio Zaganelliand or and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149950/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Motherhood blog banner template, editable text
Motherhood blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12529730/motherhood-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Madonna and Child with St. John the Baptist and an Angel (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco da Montereale
Madonna and Child with St. John the Baptist and an Angel (ca. 1505 (Renaissance)) by Attributed to Francesco da Montereale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149897/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Pet delivery poster template
Pet delivery poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12828838/pet-delivery-poster-templateView license
Plucking the Geese by Anna Ancher
Plucking the Geese by Anna Ancher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922673/plucking-the-geeseFree Image from public domain license
Animal shelter poster template
Animal shelter poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823332/animal-shelter-poster-templateView license
Madonna in the rock cave with the Child, the little John the Baptist and an Angel
Madonna in the rock cave with the Child, the little John the Baptist and an Angel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8797537/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Pet sitter service poster template
Pet sitter service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823834/pet-sitter-service-poster-templateView license
The artist's parents-in-law and some of their children by Balthasar Denner
The artist's parents-in-law and some of their children by Balthasar Denner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8923091/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
Mother's day celebration poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710324/mothers-day-celebration-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Madonna and Child by Giovanni Battista Cima Da Conegliano
Madonna and Child by Giovanni Battista Cima Da Conegliano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922361/madonna-and-childFree Image from public domain license
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
Christmas Eve mass post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11276366/christmas-eve-mass-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Sleeping nymph watched by a man, Laurentius De Neter
Sleeping nymph watched by a man, Laurentius De Neter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922272/sleeping-nymph-watched-manFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at field, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198891/watercolor-woman-field-editable-remix-designView license
A man praying to the Madonna del Parto for a child run over by an ox-cart, 1848. Oil painting.
A man praying to the Madonna del Parto for a child run over by an ox-cart, 1848. Oil painting.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965204/image-horse-cow-personFree Image from public domain license