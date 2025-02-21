rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Marble vase with plinth from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Save
Edit Image
plinthpiranesitivoligiovanni vasegiovanni battista piranesivasewoman marblearchaeology
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves, found in Hadrian's Villa in 1769. Side view
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813810/image-animal-leaves-birdFree Image from public domain license
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Marble altar in the form of a tripod vase from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli, supported on a monument from Palezzo Barberini
Marble altar in the form of a tripod vase from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli, supported on a monument from Palezzo Barberini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750891/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Large marble vase with putti and vine leaves found at Hadrian's Villa in 1769 by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922611/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame customizable mockup, abstract memphis photo, home decor
Photo frame customizable mockup, abstract memphis photo, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7702223/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-abstract-memphis-photo-home-decorView license
Ornamented fragment in stone from Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, with arabesques and back borders, and terracotta frieze from…
Ornamented fragment in stone from Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, with arabesques and back borders, and terracotta frieze from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813930/image-borders-book-personFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, customizable home decor
Photo frame mockup, customizable home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7702407/photo-frame-mockup-customizable-home-decorView license
Marble candelabrum found at Hadrian's Villa
Marble candelabrum found at Hadrian's Villa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750976/marble-candelabrum-found-hadrians-villaFree Image from public domain license
Customer testimonial post template, editable social media design
Customer testimonial post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9594500/customer-testimonial-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from below
The same vase as depicted in the preceding etching, seen from below
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750919/the-same-vase-depicted-the-preceding-etching-seen-from-belowFree Image from public domain license
Beauty branding on laptop mockup, editable screen
Beauty branding on laptop mockup, editable screen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8237812/beauty-branding-laptop-mockup-editable-screenView license
Large marble vase in the courtyard at S. Cecilia in Trastevere
Large marble vase in the courtyard at S. Cecilia in Trastevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813755/large-marble-vase-the-courtyard-cecilia-trastevereFree Image from public domain license
Poster editable mockup, wedding design
Poster editable mockup, wedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7398579/poster-editable-mockup-wedding-designView license
Large marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigenia
Large marble vase decorated with a relief depicting the sacrifice of Iphigenia
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813830/large-marble-vase-decorated-with-relief-depicting-the-sacrifice-iphigeniaFree Image from public domain license
Art & culture magazine poster template, editable text & design
Art & culture magazine poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11549891/art-culture-magazine-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Marble vase decorated with four masks representing the Four Seasons and Ages of Man by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Marble vase decorated with four masks representing the Four Seasons and Ages of Man by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922552/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Morning routine Facebook post template, editable design
Morning routine Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599963/morning-routine-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Marble trireme on an ornamented plinth
Marble trireme on an ornamented plinth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813812/marble-trireme-ornamented-plinthFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights editable poster template
Women's rights editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615698/womens-rights-editable-poster-templateView license
Same vase as in the previous issue, seen from below
Same vase as in the previous issue, seen from below
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813915/same-vase-the-previous-issue-seen-from-belowFree Image from public domain license
New post poster template
New post poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814528/new-post-poster-templateView license
Three vases
Three vases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8822049/three-vasesFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights Instagram post template, editable text
Women's rights Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866451/womens-rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Marble vases
Marble vases
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814115/marble-vasesFree Image from public domain license
New post Instagram story template
New post Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814530/new-post-instagram-story-templateView license
Vase with two handles and loops, placed on a base from another vase
Vase with two handles and loops, placed on a base from another vase
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814198/vase-with-two-handles-and-loops-placed-base-from-another-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Mobile photography tips Instagram post template
Mobile photography tips Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760408/mobile-photography-tips-instagram-post-templateView license
Part of a stucco vault from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Part of a stucco vault from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8921222/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Raise your voice Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Raise your voice Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713976/raise-your-voice-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Marble vase with frieze of bacchanalian priest and priestesses
Marble vase with frieze of bacchanalian priest and priestesses
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8750933/marble-vase-with-frieze-bacchanalian-priest-and-priestessesFree Image from public domain license
Raise your voice blog banner template, customizable design
Raise your voice blog banner template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713968/raise-your-voice-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView license
Marble relief in the Aldobrandini garden near SS.Domenico e Sisto on Monte Magna, Naples
Marble relief in the Aldobrandini garden near SS.Domenico e Sisto on Monte Magna, Naples
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8813919/image-person-art-marbleFree Image from public domain license
Raise your voice Instagram story template, editable design & text
Raise your voice Instagram story template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713979/raise-your-voice-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView license
A marble vase placed on a pedestal. Etching by G.B. Piranesi, ca. 1770.
A marble vase placed on a pedestal. Etching by G.B. Piranesi, ca. 1770.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14001680/marble-vase-placed-pedestal-etching-gb-piranesi-ca-1770Free Image from public domain license
Women's rights Instagram story template, editable social media design
Women's rights Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615700/womens-rights-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Decorative ceiling with Victories and fighting animals in relief from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Decorative ceiling with Victories and fighting animals in relief from Hadrian's Villa, Tivoli by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922543/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Women's rights blog banner template, editable text
Women's rights blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615699/womens-rights-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Same candelabra as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
Same candelabra as in the previous issue, seen from a different angle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814103/same-candelabra-the-previous-issue-seen-from-different-angleFree Image from public domain license